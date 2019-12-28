Stranger Things Star Reveals His Favorite Fan Theory

Most television shows have a significant portion of their fandom dedicated to theorizing about “what will happen next” or what secret connections there might be. Though this was especially popular for Watchmen, Game of Thrones, and American Horror Story, Netflix’s Stranger Things is no stranger to it either. Though some theories ended up being true, that hasn’t stopped the fans from pondering ideas around time travel and even a connection to Parks and Recreation. These discussions aren’t just limited to the fans though, as the stars not only see the theories but have some of their own.

In a new interview, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), himself no stranger to positing theories about the series, was asked about the weirdest theories he’s heard and his favorite. The young actor not only had a specific one in mind already, but one that is so wacky we hadn’t even heard of it.

“They’re all interesting,” Matarazzo tells Variety. “My favorite theory is that Suzie’s actually a Russian mastermind and spy working with the Russian government. I think it’s so stupid and so funny. I hope that doesn’t play out because that would be weird.”

In addition, though not a strict theory, Matarazzo was asked to put forth his thoughts about what might be in store for Dustin in the fourth season of the hit series. With the character’s storylines still very much up in the air, the actor wasn’t sure where he would go.

“It’s really hard to say because I don’t really know where the characters are going. He’s flapping in the wind at this point. At the end of the season, all the kids are divided because everyone moves away from Hawkins. Eleven goes with Will and Joyce to go try and find some type of peace and the rest of the gang stays behind. I don’t necessarily know how that’s going to work. I mean Mike and El being separated is crazy. I think fans are going to freak out.”

Stranger Things 4 will film under the working title Tareco with the production expected to last from January through August of next year. Like previous seasons of the series, production will presumably take place in the Atlanta area. A release date or window has not been revealed for the next batch of episodes for the hit streaming series, but with an extended production window it’s likely we won’t see the return of the kids from Hawkins until 2021 at the earliest.