A Major Stranger Things Actor Just Appeared in the Series’ Most Important Spinoff (What Does It Mean for Season 5?)

The wait between Thanksgiving and Christmas is unbearable every year. It’s hard to get any work done because there are so many distractions. However, 2025 has kicked things up a notch in that department, and it’s all thanks to Netflix. The streaming platform had the bright idea to release the final season of its hit show, Stranger Things, in three parts, with the first one releasing the night before Thanksgiving. The second part doesn’t arrive until Christmas Day, and instead of being four episodes like its predecessors, it’s only going to be three. And to make matters worse, it’s undoubtedly going to end on a frustrating cliffhanger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix clearly knows that it has the world wrapped around its finger. But not every choice the company is making regarding Stranger Things is anxiety-inducing. Just last night, during the performance of the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Marquis Theatre in New York City, Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower made an appearance, taking over for Louis McCartney in the show’s final scene.

WAIT THEY WERE RECORDING IT WHAT IF THEY FILMED A PROSHOT FOR NETFLIX TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/WmYFG4qLbU — chloe (@chloesarcher) December 20, 2025

The moment wasn’t an unfamiliar one for Bower, as it saw Dr. Martin Brenner introduce Henry Creel, aka Number One, to Eleven. However, it was the first time the actor had performed the scene in front of a live audience. Thankfully, it went swimmingly, with the crowd losing its collective mind as it realized the original Henry was gracing it with his presence.

While it’s likely that Bower just wanted to have a little fun and help create a viral moment, there might be a hidden message within his Broadway debut. After all, The First Shadow isn’t some throwaway play that has nothing to do with the flagship series.

Stranger Things Wants You to Know How Important The First Shadow Is Going to Be in Part 2

The First Shadow is all about Henry’s life in Hawkins, Indiana, as a teenager. Like most people his age, he struggles with bullying and love. The only person who seems to understand him is Patty Newby, a girl who goes to his school. They form a strong bond, but Brenner is ready and willing to tear it apart to get what he wants out of Henry. The show builds to a conflict between Brenner and Henry that takes place during a school play put on by none other than Joyce Byers.

The first part of Stranger Things Season 5 underscores The First Shadow‘s importance by having Max briefly travel through Henry’s memories and end up at Hawkins High. She leaves without learning much, but she still has time to put the pieces together. Maybe Joyce and the rest will reach the same conclusions and find a way to use their knowledge to take down Vecna before he destroys Hawkins and the rest of the world.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.

How do you feel about Jamie Campbell Bower appearing in Stranger Things: The First Shadow? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!