Stranger Things Season 5 Already Set a Netflix Record, and Less Than Half the Episodes Have Premiered

Fans have been anxiously waiting to find out what happens with the beloved Hawkins crew of Stranger Things, and while we still have to wait for the last two installments of season 5, the first installment is already setting records. So far, only the first 4 episodes of season 5 have been released, but that’s enough to already send season 5 into elite territory in terms of reach, and it’s also propelled the rest of the series back into the spotlight.

Netflix announced that Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 5 has delivered the biggest premiere week in Netflix history for an English-language show, pulling in 59.6 million views and becoming no. 1 on the English TV list. Season 5’s first chapter also made it into the Top 10 in all 93 countries tracked, and it reached No. 1 in 90 of them.

That’s pretty impressive for just 4 episodes, but season 5’s first chapter also had an effect on the rest of the series. Every other season of the show made it into the Top 10 this week, which is also a first for an English-language series. Season 1 came in at number 3 with 8.9 million views, while season 4 came in at number 5 with 6.1 million views. Season 2 came in at number 6 with 5.6 million views, and season 3 came in at number 8 with 4.6 million views.

The Duffer Brothers couldn’t be more thrilled with the response, and are equally excited to finally show fans what they’ve been working on with Volume 2. “The sheer number of fans who have already watched Volume 1 is staggering — the response has been more than we ever could have dreamed,” The Duffer Brothers said.

“The show is now a decade old, and seeing the fanbase not only endure but continue to grow has been incredibly rewarding for us, the actors, and the thousands of artists who helped bring this story to life,” The Duffer Brothers said. “We truly cannot thank everyone enough, and we are beyond excited to share Volume 2 — there’s so much more to come!”

The first four seasons of the series have a combined 1.2 billion views since they premiered, and season 5 is keeping right in line with those previous high bars. Season 5 Volume 2 will consist of three episodes and will release on Christmas Day, and then the final episode of the series will hit Netflix on New Year’s Eve, but it will also be available in select theaters.

