Stranger Things: The Upside Down LEGO Set Gets a Wide Release

Back in May, Netflix and LEGO revealed the 75810 Stranger Things: The Upside Down set, which can be flipped to display the Byers’ house or the supernatural world of the Upside Down. Simply put, it’s one of the best sets that LEGO has ever produced – and a surprising one to boot. Stranger Things doesn’t fit into LEGO’s family-friendly wheelhouse. This set is clearly aimed at adults.

What’s more, the Stranger Things LEGO set has expanded to a full retail release, and can now be ordered here at Walmart for the standard $199.99 with free 1-day or 2-day shipping (side note: LEGO’s 2019 advent calendars are also available now). The set clocks in at 2,287 pieces and includes eight minifigures: Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper, and the Demogorgon. In addition to the clever concept of the design, LEGO went all out with the details. They even went so far as to add a light-up alphabet wall in the living room. Below you’ll find the official list of major features from the set:

This LEGO Stranger Things toy includes 8 instantly recognizable Stranger Things minifigures from the hit Netflix original series: Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper and the Demogorgon.

The Byers’ house features a front porch with furniture, living room, dining room and Will’s bedroom.

The living room features authentic details from the series, like the alphabet wall with a light-up function, couch, coffee table, telephone, axe, ‘have you seen me?’ flyer stickered element and a bear trap to catch the Demogorgon.

Will’s bedroom plays a central role in the series, which this model faithfully replicates, including details like Will’s boombox, bed, desk, desk lamp, drawings and movie posters.

The dining room includes an armchair, boxes that store Christmas lights, fantasy game rule book stickered element and a potted plant.

The attic space includes a Mind Flayer drawing stickered element and a wizard hat for ‘Will the Wise’.

Chief Jim Hopper’s police truck includes a removable roof for easy access to the interior and a pumpkin element as a reminder of Season 2.

Accessory elements include Lucas’ slingshot and flashlight, Dustin’s walkie-talkie and compass, Mike’s flashlight and walkie-talkie, Hopper’s coffee mug, Joyce’s flashlight and drawing of ‘Will the Wise’, and Eleven’s waffle.

