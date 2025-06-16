Stream Peacock TV Free for 3 Months With This Promo Code

For fans of superheroes, sitcoms, horror flicks, and live-action remakes, Peacock TV just launched one of its best offers yet: a full three-month free trial of Peacock Premium (ad-supported) with no other strings attached. Normally priced at $7.99/month, this deal saves you nearly $24 and opens the door to a massive library of pop culture staples. All you have to do is use the promo code PEAGZ7LNYFN44OEJ6 at checkout. To sign up, head over to PeacockTV, hit “Get Started,” select the $7.99/month Premium plan, and click “Have a promo code?” during checkout. Paste the code, and you’re set for 90 days of uninterrupted streaming for free.

What Sets Peacock Apart?

When every streaming platform feels like it’s trying to empty your wallet, Peacock keeps things refreshingly affordable. Even without this deal, its Premium plan is one of the cheapest options on the market. And this promo makes it essentially risk-free to explore.

Unlike Netflix, which has steadily pulled back on licensed content, Peacock leans into it. That means Yellowstone, Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, and even Hallmark movies are right there next to originals like Bel-Air and Poker Face.

It also caters surprisingly well to comic and gaming audiences. Want a goofy adaptation of a beloved video game? Try Twisted Metal. Prefer something darker? Watch Bill Skarsgård’s chilling transformation in Nosferatu. You’ll even find anime-inspired shows like Yu-Gi-Oh! in the lineup.

Why Peacock is Worth Your Time

Peacock isn’t just another streaming app, it’s NBCUniversal’s content goldmine, combining old-school classics, buzzy originals, and day-one movie premieres under one banner. Whether you’re a comic book junkie, nostalgia chaser, or just looking to catch Sunday Night Football, this service offers something for everyone.

Here’s a look at what’s streaming right now:

Superhero & Comic Book Content : Twisted Metal (based on the PlayStation game), The Continental (a John Wick prequel), and the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. It’s a playground for genre fans.



: Twisted Metal (based on the PlayStation game), The Continental (a John Wick prequel), and the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. It’s a playground for genre fans. TV Royalty : The Office (Peacock exclusive), Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community. That’s basically, your entire meme folder in one place.



: The Office (Peacock exclusive), Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community. That’s basically, your entire meme folder in one place. Horror & Sci-Fi : Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, Jordan Peele’s Nope, The Invisible Man, and the Battlestar Galactica reboot.



: Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, Jordan Peele’s Nope, The Invisible Man, and the Battlestar Galactica reboot. Musicals & Big-Screen Hits : Wicked (exclusive), Dog Man, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Conclave.



: Wicked (exclusive), Dog Man, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Conclave. Live Sports : NFL Sunday Night Football, Premier League, Big Ten games, WWE, and even the Olympics.



: NFL Sunday Night Football, Premier League, Big Ten games, WWE, and even the Olympics. Live TV and News: With Premium Plus, you also get your local NBC affiliate livestream, which is great for award shows, late night, or SNL fans.



How to Get the Deal

Visit PeacockTV.com

Click “Get Started”

Choose the $7.99/month Premium plan

Hit “Have a promo code?” and enter PEAGZ7LNYFN44OEJ6

Enjoy three months totally free



There’s no word on how long this code will work, so jump on it fast. Whether you’re in it for The Office memes, horror chills, or your favorite sports team, this is one streaming deal that actually feels worth clicking.

