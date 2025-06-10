10 Best Parks and Rec Characters That Only Appear in One Episode

Pawnee, Indiana, the setting for the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation, was a town brimming with eccentric personalities. While the core cast provided endless laughs and heartwarming moments, some of the show’s most memorable characters were those who graced our screens for a mere single episode. These fleeting appearances left an impression, leaving behind a burst of unique humor that lasted long after their time on the show came to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From bizarre government officials to quirky local residents, these one-off wonders are a testament to the brilliant writing and casting that made Parks and Recreation a true comedic gem. Their brief but memorable roles only expanded the shenanigans in Pawnee, proving that sometimes, all it takes is one perfect scene to achieve comedic immortality.

1) Chipp McCapp (Season 6, Episode 19)

Chipp McCapp is the epitome of selfish, social-media obsessed youth that Leslie Knope often struggles to understand. As a popular singer known for his incredibly simplistic and repetitive songs about literally anything, Leslie and Andy visit him to ask him to perform at the Unity Concert. His biggest hit, “Beautiful Like My Mom (Support the Troops)” is a testament to his eccentricity. Chipp’s complete lack of intellectual depth and his outright terrible personality is a running gag, and his interactions with Leslie, who tries desperately to find some deeper meaning in his art before realizing how awful he is, are pure comedic gold.

His portrayal by comedian and musician Bo Burnham adds another layer to the character, as Burnham himself is known for his satirical takes on popular culture and the entertainment industry. Chipp McCapp perfectly encapsulates the show’s ability to create exaggerated yet relatable characters who highlight the absurdities of modern life. His brief appearance serves as a hilarious commentary on the fleeting nature of pop fame and the often-baffling trends that captivate a generation.

2) Garth Blundin (Season 5, Episode 19)

Garth Blundin, played by Patton Oswalt, is an over-enthusiastic Pawnee citizen. Blundin has a passion for history, so much so that he enacts a filibuster in an attempt to change the town’s charter to keep the outdated “Ted Party Day” event – a town holiday that came about from the misspelling of the word “tea” in the charter, requiring a man named Ted to be thrown in a lake yearly.

Oswalt’s most memorable moment in his short appearance is during his filibuster speech when he gives his opinions on what should be included in a Star Wars sequel. Behind-the-scenes interviews revealed that the speech was completely improvised by Oswalt, highlighting his comedic genius. Ironically, Gundin’s thoughts on how Boba Fett can return to the franchise were actually incorporated into Star Wars: The Mandalorian, where he miraculously made an escape from the Sarlacc pit in Season 2, Episode 6.

3) Tynnyfer (Season 6, Episode 4)

Tynnyfer is a self-absorbed and oblivious employee of the Eagleton parks department who is April Ludgate’s counterpart. When the two towns merge, Tynnyfer is forced to interact with April and the Pawnee Parks Department, along with the other “doppelgangers,” including Craig Middlebrooks (Billy Eichner) and Ron Dunn (Sam Elliott). April describes Tynnyfer as the worst person she’s ever met, but quickly adds: “I want to travel the world with her.”

June Diane Raphael’s portrayal is a hilarious commentary on the rich and out-of-touch people of Eagleton. Her brief but impactful appearance, particularly in the merged department setting where she is ultimately coerced into quitting by April, solidifies her as one of the most memorable one-off appearances, leaving a lasting impression of the hated Eagletonians.

4) Raul Alejandro Bastilla Pedro de Veloso de Morana (Season 2, Episode 5)

Raul Alejandro Bastilla Pedro de Veloso de Morana is the inexplicably dramatic and overly formal Parks Department equivalent from Boraqua, Venezuela, which is somehow Pawnee’s sister city. He arrives with his entourage, seemingly more interested in demanding lavish treatment and asserting his country’s supposed superiority than in any actual cultural exchange. Raul’s exaggerated gestures, misinterpretations of American customs, and insistence on being treated like royalty provide endless comedic opportunities, especially in contrast to Leslie’s earnest attempts at diplomacy.

Fred Armisen, known for his unique comedic timing and character work, delivers a brilliant performance, making Raul an unforgettable and bizarre character. Raul is a masterclass in comedic absurdity, as his dramatic pronouncements and increasingly outlandish demands push Leslie and her team to their limits. His fleeting appearance is a clear example of the show’s ability to create highly specific and hilariously odd characters.

5) Tamara Swanson (Season 4, Episode 2)

Tamara Swanson is Ron Swanson’s no-nonsense mother, who, much like her son, has an extreme aversion to government and a deep love for privacy and nature. She appears briefly when Leslie Knope racks her down to help break Ron free of his ex-wife, “Tammy One,” and her influence. Tamara’s appearance is a fascinating look into the origins of Ron’s unique personality and worldview, revealing that his strong opinions and rugged independence run deep in his family.

Paula Pell brings a blend of understated power and wit to the role, making Tamara just as much of a unique Tammy as both of Ron’s ex-wives. Her determination to get Ron to come back to the farm by engaging in a drinking contest with Tammy One and Leslie is a memorable scene, as the Swanson family liquor has only one legal use: stripping varnish off of speed boats. Tamara is a perfect piece to the puzzle that is Ron Swanson, making her a memorable, albeit fleeting, glimpse into Ron’s enigmatic past.

6) Mayor Walt Gunderson (Season 7, Episode 1)

Mayor Walt Gunderson is the long-serving, almost mythical mayor of Pawnee who has been in office for decades but is rarely seen and often only mentioned in passing. His death in the final season kicks off a major plotline and reveals his unusual and surprisingly mundane life. Despite his influential position, Mayor Gunderson is largely absent and uninterested in the day-to-day workings of the town, leaving the actual governance to others. His brief funeral appearance, in a pre-recorded video, is a classic Bill Murray performance.

Bill Murray’s cameo as the deceased mayor is a brilliant piece of casting, lending an air of legendary status to a character we’ve only heard about for years. The reveal of his understated personality and peculiar habits during his funeral adds a layer of unexpected humor. Mayor Gunderson’s one-off appearance, even in death, shows off the often absurd nature of Pawnee’s local government and serves as a fitting tribute to a character who was a running gag throughout the series.

7) Carl Lorthner (Season 2, Episode 19)

Carl Lorthner is a goofy, overly enthusiastic park ranger who works at a state park and is tasked with increasing security after Jerry is seemingly mugged in Ramsett Park. When it is revealed that Jerry made up the mugging because he actually fell into a stream and was too embarrassed to admit the truth, Carl and Leslie butt heads, as Carl blames Leslie for insinuating that the lacking park security was the reason for the “mugging.”

Andy Samberg’s signature blend of energetic absurdity is well suited for Carl Lorthner, making him a memorable and genuinely funny character. Carl’s brief but memorable role highlights the different types of personalities that Leslie often encounters when dealing with other government agencies. His character is a fantastic example of the show’s ability to take a cameo and make it leave a lasting impression.

8) Kelly Larson (Season 3, Episode 3)

Kelly Larson is an incredibly intense and somewhat unhinged citizen of Pawnee who becomes fixated on the idea of including a copy of the Twilight books in the town’s time capsule. His unwavering conviction and increasingly desperate attempts to convince Leslie to include the books lead to some truly hilarious confrontations. Kelly’s obsession with the teenage vampire romance series is a fantastic comedic contrast to Leslie’s earnest attempts to curate a historically significant collection. His passionate, almost fanatical devotion to the books makes him an unforgettable and highly specific one-off character.

Will Forte captures Kelly’s unshakeable belief and slightly manic behavior (after all, he handcuffs himself to a pipe in Leslie’s office to make his case). Kelly’s brief appearance highlights the eccentric mix of people in Pawnee and the absurd lengths some citizens will go to for their passions. His unique fixation adds a layer of pop culture humor to the episode, making him one of the most outlandish, yet endearing Pawnee residents.

9) Elsa Clack “Camping” (Season 3, Episode 8)

Elsa Clack is the strange old woman who runs a bed and breakfast in the woods called The Quiet Corn, seemingly unfazed by the rustic conditions or her absurd number of pet cats. While on a group trip after the Harvest Festival, everything goes wrong (as it so often does) for the Parks Department. They eventually find Clack’s bed and breakfast thanks to Jerry, but it is not the serene place they imagined it would be.

Clack rubs April the wrong way when she informs April that breakfast is served between 5:30 and 6:15am. While Jerry greatly enjoys her company and piano-playing, every other member of the Parks Department is wary of not only Clack, but the bed and breakfast as a whole. At the very end of the episode, Ben says that Clack twenty minutes after giving him and Jerry and private piano performance.

10) Herb Scaifer (Season 4, Episode 6)

Herb Scaifer is a prominent member of Pawnee’s “Nutbrains” from the 1970s – a group known for their beliefs in doomsday prophecies. In the episode “End of the World,” Herb passionately informs Leslie that the alien god Zorp is about to cause the apocalypse, based on his interpretations of ancient prophecies. His unwavering belief in Zorp’s arrival, despite all evidence to the contrary, provides a hilarious and unsettling presence. Herb’s calm yet firm conviction in such a wild claim is a classic example of the unique brand of oddity found in Pawnee’s long-standing residents.

Robert Pine brings a wonderfully understated and earnest intensity to Herb, making his outlandish claims all the more humorous. His character is a fantastic example of the peculiar history and enduring quirks of Pawnee’s citizenry. Herb’s memorable appearance, particularly his continued presence in the closing credits where he’s seen booking another date for Zorp’s return, solidifies him as one of the show’s most iconic and persistent one-off characters.