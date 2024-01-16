Succession's Brian Cox Has a Shocking Theory About Final Season

Succession star Brian Cox was asked how the series could continue - and a fake death for Logan Roy is apparently not off the table!

Succession is one of many hit TV series that now has a cult following of fans hopeful for some kind of franchise continuation. Succession was one of the biggest winners at the 2024 Emmys, and its top-tier talented cast was out in attendance – including star Brian Cox.

Brian Cox was given the question of whether or not he could see a Succession movie happening – one that could feature his character, media-mogul Logan Roy. But while there have been easy pitches for a Succession spinoff for say, Logan's children (like Kieran Culkin's Roman Roy), putting the focus back on Logan himself would be a major challenge, since (MAJOR SPOILERS) he died early in the final season of the show.

You may expect Brian Cox to be the first one to reject the idea of making a return to the role of Logan Roy – but to the contrary, Cox had some pretty wild notions about what kind of twists we could see in the world of Succession that could bring Logan back:

"I mean if it's right, yeah! If we can do it in a proper way it would be interesting," Cox said to Variety's reporter on the Emmys red carpet.

When it came to how Logan Roy comes back, Cox admitted "I don't know, that's the debate. How... Do you bring him back as a ghost? Maybe he's not dead. We never see the body. Didn't see the body, so..."

It's hard to tell in the video if Brian Cox is humorously invoking soap opera-style cheese, or if he isn't at least partially open to the idea of Logan not being dead. Cox has previously admitted to having mixed feelings about his Succession exit – mostly stating that it was too early in the Final Season for his comfort (though he understood why). In that sense, it's not hard to believe that even though the character has come to define him a bit too much, Cox would still be up for another go-around.

How Logan Roy Could Return In A Succession Spinoff or Movie

(Photo: HBO)





Succession's final episode pulled off the task of both giving the series a definitive ending and leaving the door open enough to build an entirely new chapter of the franchise. Logan Roy's media company Waystar Royco merged with Internet company GoJo in a major merger – one that ultimately saw the Roy family ousted from the boardroom. Various characters landed in various positions of relief and/or disappointment, with precarious new mountains of networking and social climbing looming before them.

In the background, the show ended as America was entering a volatile new era, where media influence swung a Presidential Election in the direction of a wild and uncouth "outsider" candidate, who sparked a rabid fringe following. The socio-political note that Succession ended on has passed and evolved into something else (sort of), so any continuation of the series would have plenty of years of real history to work with.

As the Roy family tried to navigate these new times and circumstances, they would only have memories of their father Logan to guide them – leaving plenty of flashback scenes that Brian Cox could appear in. Seeing how Logan's teachings and traumas before the events of the show influence, guide, and/or hinder his children as they try to build their new empire(s), would be an interesting new story worth watching.

You can stream the entire series of Succession on Max.