Succession Season 4 Brings Back The Northman's Alexander Skarsgård and More to the Cast

Fans of HBO's Succession found themselves scratching their heads when the season four production start announcement was released and failed to include a handful of key names from the cast. Deadline now brings word on several returning players that will be back for the next batch of episodes on HBO which includes Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney, Alexander Skarsgård as CEO Lukas Mattson (described as "pivotal to the Season 4 story arc"), Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini, Juliana Canfield as Kendall's assistant Jess Jordan, Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce, Hope Davis as Sandi Furness; and Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce, marking her first appearance since season two.

The trade also confirms that Justin Kirk will return as Congressman Jeryd Mencken, the controversial far-right politician who was being propped up for a presidential bid by the Roys. He'll return alongside Stephen Root who reprises his role of Ron Petkus, a conservative donor with big ties in Washington. As noted by Deadline, three of the returning players to the cast will be back on set with fresh Emmy-nominations under their belt for their work on the series. Both Skarsgård and Moayed are nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series while Davis is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Per a previous press released: "In the 10-episode Season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Season 4 stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. Filming is ongoing on the series in New York City.

The series was created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Armstrong serves as showrunner.