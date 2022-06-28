Succession Season 4 Plot Details Revealed as Filming Begins

Each season of the award-winning and critically acclaimed Succession has seen the Roy family go at odds with one another in a variety of dynamics, with the Season 3 finale teasing one of the biggest rifts the series has seen, as the logline for Season 4 confirms that things aren't going to get resolved anytime soon, much to the delight of audiences. The logline for Season 4 was revealed alongside the announcement that the new season has officially kicked off production, potentially allowing for the new episodes to premiere on HBO by the end of the year or in early 2023.

Per press release, "Production has commenced on the fourth season of the Emmy-winning HBO Original drama series Succession in New York City. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). All three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.

"In the 10-episode Season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

"The first two seasons of the series have garnered 23 Emmy nominations and nine wins, with seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second season. Season 3, which premiered last October, has led guild awards including WGA, DGA, and PGA, and the SAG Award for drama ensemble.

Season 4 stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast to be announced.



The series was created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.

