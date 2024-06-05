Succession's Sarah Snook Starring in New Peacock Thriller Series

Snook will star in All Her Fault, based on the novel of the same name.

Sarah Snook has been cast in the lead role in All Her Fault, an upcoming Peacock thriller based on the novel of the same name by Andrea Mara. The show marks Snook's first big role following the end of Succession, in which she played Shiv Roy, winning two Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy Award in the process. Nobody else has been cast yet in the series, which will be written and executive produced by Megan Gallagher (Wolf, Suspicion).

Variety first reported the deal with Snook. There are relatively few other details available on the project yet, although it was being developed on the strength of the book itself before Snook was attached to star. Back in February during the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Peacock announced they had ordered All Her Fault straight to series. It's being characterized as a miniseries event, rather than something that could expand beyond the borders of the original book.

All Her Fault was published in July 2021 by Transworld Digital.

Snook has previously appeared in Black Mirror, The Beautiful Lie, and All Saints for the small screen. On the film side, she had roles in Steve Jobs and The Glass Castle.

According to the official synopsis for All Her Fault, "Marissa Irvine (Snook) arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes. She isn't the nanny. She doesn't have Milo. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare."

Per the Variety story, Snook will also serve as an executive producer on the project. Minkie Spiro will direct "multiple episodes," including the pilot, and executive produce. Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Joanna Strevens of Carnival Films also executive produce, as do Jennifer Gabler Rawlings and Christine A. Sacani. Terry Gould will produce, with Mara serving as associate producer. Universal International Studio is producing the series.