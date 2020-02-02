Super Bowl 2020: The Simpsons Fans React to San Francisco 49ers Win Prediction

The San Francisco 49ers fought a hard season to earn a spot in the 2020 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, but considering The Simpsons and the track record for predicting future events, they might already have the Big Game in the bag. And in the same week that fans seemingly discovered their prediction of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, this has freaked a lot of people out. It remains to be seen if the 49ers will be able to pull it off over the stout defense of the Chiefs, coupled with the explosiveness of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, some fans are convinced The Simpsons are going to win the game.

The episode of The Simpsons, titled “Sunday, Cruddy Sunday” originally aired on FOX for their Super Bowl celebration on January 31, 1999. So it’s crazy to think that the animated classic predicted the 49ers would win the Super Bowl in Miami over 20 years ago.

While that’s not EXACTLY true, The Simpsons‘ track record for predicting things like Donald Trump becoming President of the United States has earned them a the benefit of the doubt, whether it’s accurate or not.

And that’s exactly why these fans are freaking out! Scroll on to see some of the best responses from fans on social media, and be sure to check out that episode of The Simpsons currently streaming on Disney+.

Eerily good…

This is why am backing the 49ers… The Simpsons are eerily good at predictions lol pic.twitter.com/R8BTeg52w3 — Bj Mclaughlin (@bj_mclaughlin) February 2, 2020

Always trust the GambleTron 2000

I have a tradition of watching this Simpsons episode with my daughter every Super Bowl Sunday. After that, I am cheering for the 49ers to win a low scoring game. pic.twitter.com/LsjjhSOwxS — John Mehaffey (@John_Mehaffey) February 2, 2020

On point

Let’s see later today if the Simpsons can really predict the future! 🔮



This scene from the TV series shows the 49ers winning the SuperBowl in Miami! #SuperBowl #49ers #niners #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/lIZpyfW8Ud — Mr. Whale 🐋 (@CryptoWhale) February 2, 2020

Time to subscribe to Disney+!

If 49ers win tomorrow I’m deadass going to watch every Simpson’s episode to prepare for the future cause they have predicted WAY to many things accurately and the show even mentioned WW3 happening . pic.twitter.com/ia3XcxWclw — Miguel Angel Aceves (@Miguellaceves) February 1, 2020

SHAKE MY HEAD

The Simpson’s predicted the 49ers winning a Super Bowl in Miami. Smh pic.twitter.com/kqMYWVgWFl — Alexツ (@NoCloutAlex) February 1, 2020

Where’s the lie?

I bet on the 49ers and this is deadass why. The Simpsons haven’t been wrong yet. 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KLhmhe6IIJ — IG: IAmAries (@IAmAries) February 2, 2020

Drink up!

CALLING IT NOW! 49ers WIN SUPER BOWL DUE TO SIMPSONS PREDICTION!



LET IT ALSO BE KNOWN I LEGIT KNOW NOTHING ABOUT FOOTBALL AND LITERALLY WATCH IT JUST FOR A REASON TO DRINK! — Skyhawk 🏗 (@RMORED_) February 2, 2020

It’s science

Y’all wanna know why 49ers winning tonight ? Simpson’s predicted it. — Myles (@mylesfeedz) February 2, 2020

Sorry, Chiefs fans, but the 9ers have Homer on their side!

well the Simpsons done already predicted it! I wanted the chiefs to get it, but o well 49ers getting it pic.twitter.com/UFNXQYUHse — jerzey D of NBM (@JerzeyD205) February 2, 2020

