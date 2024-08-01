They’re the world’s greatest Super Friends: Superman, Batman and Robin,Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and a legion of superheroes who banded together to protect the universe from the forces of evil. More than 50 years after the Hanna-Barbera-produced animated series first assembled a rotating roster of classic DC characters for the Saturday morning cartoon based on the Justice League of America, Warner Bros. is bringing the remastered Super Friends to Blu-ray in one heroic collection.

Super Friends: The Complete Collection features all 93 episodes of the ABC-aired series, including the original Super Friends (1973), The All-New Super Friends Hour (1977), Challenge of the Superfriends (1978), The World’s Greatest SuperFriends (1979), Super Friends (1980), Super Friends: The Legendary Super Powers Show (1984), and The Super Powers Team: Galactic Guardians (1985). The 16-disc set is available to pre-order here on Amazon on both Blu-ray and DVD.

Super Friends starred an ever-changing lineup of DC superheroes, including The Flash, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Hawkman, and such TV-made creations as Black Vulcan, Apache Chief, Samurai, and El Dorado. Most famously, the series introduced the Junior Super Friends — the teen trio of sidekicks Wendy, Marvin, and Wonder Dog — and Zan and Jayna, a.k.a. the Wonder Twins, along with their alien pet monkey Gleek.

The Hall of Justice-based Super Friends would eventually encounter Darkseid and the Legion of Doom, a maniacal menagerie of such supervillains as Lex Luthor, Bizarro, Brainiac, Scarecrow, the Riddler, Cheetah, Sinestro, and Gorilla Grodd. Among the actors to voice the show’s various iterations: Danny Dark (Superman), Olan Soule (Batman), Casey Kasem (Robin), Shannon Farnon (Wonder Woman), Norman Alden (Aquaman), Frank Welker (Marvin and Wonder Dog), Sherry Alberoni (Wendy), John Stephenson (Colonel Wilcox), Ted Knight (the Narrator), Jack Angel (Samurai), Michael Rye (Apache Chief), Buster Jones (Black Vulcan), Ernie Hudson (Cyborg), and Adam West (Batman, 1984-1985).

“Super Friends was all fun and good for the first three or four years,when it was the core group of Superman, WonderWoman, Aquaman and Batman & Robin, but even the evolution of Marvin,Wendy & Wonder Dog to The Wonder Twins and Gleek was a mereplaceholder for when [the series took off],” Rev. O.J. Flow wrote for the show’s 40th anniversary in a 2013 retrospective. “In 1978, Challenge of the Super Friends was for me was what Marvel’s The Avengerswas to comic book fans. Just getting a whole ton of colorfulsuperheroes in the same room, and then you pit them against theirarchenemies once a week?? Game on. Prior to that, the Super Friendswere typically engaged in socio-ecological conundrums … Challenge of the Super Friends was a smorgasbord of DC Universe greatness.”

Super Friends: The Complete Collection is available to own September 10th.