Batman and Superman The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray Mega Deals Are Back

Superman and Batman The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray sets are near all-time low prices. 

Batman and Superman Complete Animated Series Blu-ray sets have been hugely successful for Warner Bros, and they have often gone on sale. However, the current sale is better than most as they’re priced at $30.99 and $24.99 respectively, which are just a shade off all-time lows that we’ve seen during Black Friday events in year’s past.

The Superman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray is a 6-disc set that includes all 54 episodes along with new special features and commentary that adds up to nearly 21 hours of entertainment. The Batman: The Complete Animated Series set includes 109 episodes of The Animated Series and The New Batman adventures in a 12-disc, 35-hour set. The collection also includes 25 featurettes and the animated films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero.

You can order the Superman: The Complete Animated Series Collector’s Edition Blu-ray set here on Amazon for $24.99 (39% off) while the deal lasts. You can order the Batman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray set here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $30.99 (61% off). While you’re at it, you might want to take advantage of a huge Blu-ray sale that’s happening at GRUV. Details can be found below.

Universal’s new physical media website GRUV is inthe midst of a March Madness sale that includes some shockingly good deals on Blu-rays, like this one that offers 3 4K UHD Blu-rays for $30. As you’ll see, it includes some classic titles that should be in every collection. We’ve picked out some of our favorites below to get you started.

