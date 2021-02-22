Superman & Lois: Clark and Lois Meet for the First Time in New Clip

✖

Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane are no strangers to the Arrowverse. Played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch respectively, the characters have appeared together in both the 2018 Elseworlds crossover and the 2019 Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover events. Now, ahead of the debut of their own series Superman & Lois on Tuesday night, The CW has released a new clip that shows the first time the iconic DC Comics duo met on Clark's first day on staff at the Daily Planet.

In the clip, shared by Entertainment Weekly (you can check it out here), Clark's eagerness to get acclimated to his new job is brought to near speechlessness the moment he meets Lois, though his nervousness soon sees him struggle to keep up with the experienced reporter.

The relationship between Lois and Clark is central to Superman & Lois as the series will follow the two characters as they take on the challenges and stresses of being working parents to two very different teenage boys. But while the family dynamic is important to Superman & Lois, for Tulloch Lois' job as a journalist is important as well and more timely than ever.

"I can't think of a more important time in recent history to be playing a journalist," Tulloch recently told Den of Geek. "After the last few years, where I feel like journalists and members of the media have come under a pretty constant onslaught and had their roles diminished, I think it's really important to be doing what she's doing, using her words to fight on behalf of other people, and to fight for truth and justice."

As for the portrayal of Clark, series showrunner Todd Helbing also recently told Den of Geek that dramatizing the character is a challenge because of how perfect he often is as Superman while Clark is a bit more "clumsy" and, especially as a parent, more relatable.

"Superman is a difficult person to dramatize because he's perfect in a lot of ways," Helbing said. "The analogy we always use is Superman is sort of but Clark can be clumsy as a dad. I think being clumsy as a parent, that’s something that we all are. We’re all figuring it out. There are a lot of books written about it, but the second it happens to you, you don’t know what you’re doing. So why would that be any different for the Man of Steel? In a lot of ways, that opened up the floodgates about really telling stories where people can relate to him in a way that they haven’t been able to before."

Superman & Lois will premiere on Tuesday, February 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope, at 9:30 p.m, which rounds out the two hours of primetime programming following the 90-minute premiere.