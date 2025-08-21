4 DC Villains That Can Probably Beat David Corenswet’s Superman

Superman is the epitome of strength in the DC Universe. Exposure to Earth’s yellow sun grants him incredible abilities, including flight, super strength, and heat vision. The Man of Steel is so powerful that DC Comics has trouble finding opponents for him that can actually make him break a sweat. James Gunn, head of DC Studios, isn’t interested in tackling that problem, opting to make his Superman rough around the edges. Inexperience is the DC hero’s biggest flaw in the new big-screen franchise, having only a few years of crimefighting under his belt. Lex Luthor takes advantage of his rival’s flaw and throws the kitchen sink at him.

Without help from allies like Mister Terrific and Krypto, Superman wouldn’t have been able to thwart Luthor’s plan to ruin his image and eventually kill him. Other bad guys are sure to take notice and devise their own plan to push the Man of Steel to the edge. Here are four DC villains that can probably beat David Corenswet’s Superman.

1) Bane

Superman opens with the titular hero down for the count after a run-in with the Hammer of Boravia. The opening crawl reveals that it’s the first time Superman has ever lost a battle in the DCU, and the damage is so bad that he has to return to the Fortress of Solitude to heal. The key to the Hammer of Boravia’s victory is that he’s a clone of the Kryptonian, created by Lex Luthor to terrorize his doppelganger.

While the Batman villain Bane isn’t as strong as Superman or Ultraman, he possesses a brilliant mind that often doesn’t translate well to live-action adaptations. Since the DCU’s first hero still has some growing to do, Bane is going to be able to get the drop on him and use the powers granted to him by the Venom drug to dish out pain. Another member of the Justice League may very well have their back broken by the villain.

2) Black Adam

Luthor doesn’t know every skeleton in Superman’s closet, which is why he has to pull out all the stops in Gunn’s film to even get a chance at beating him. If Luthor had known about his opponent’s weakness to magic, though, the fight may have been over far quicker.

Like Captain Marvel, Black Adam gets his powers from the Wizard Shazam. However, the villain chooses to use his incredible strength to do harm rather than good. The moment Black Adam learns that his magic gives him an edge over the Man of Steel, he’s going to let loose and bring the hero to his knees.

3) Ra’s al Ghul

It takes Superman a bit too long to realize that Luthor is the one behind the Hammer of Boravia and all of the other strange events in Metropolis. Of course, the hero wants to see the good in everyone and doesn’t think anyone is out to get him. Well, Luthor isn’t the only dangerous mastermind in the DC Universe who has a thing for coming after heroes.

There’s no doubt that a veteran Batman could take down the DCU’s Superman, and the Dark Knight learns a lot from Ra’s al Ghul, the head of the League of Assassins. If the Man of Steel gets on Ra’s’ radar, the villain will stop at nothing to bring the hero down, whether it’s creating Kryptonite weapons or finding a way to enhance his body to the point that he can teach a Kryptonian a lesson.

4) Sinestro

The hero in Superman who gives Clark Kent the most attitude is the Green Lantern Guy Gardner. Despite knowing how strong the Man of Steel is, Guy doesn’t back down when he thinks a fight is about to break out. Sure, Guy might be a bit too confident in himself, but wielding a power ring is nothing to scoff at.

Sinestro is a former member of the Green Lantern Corps who doesn’t believe in what the Guardians of the Universe are preaching. He goes off on his own, starting the Sinestro Corps. If Superman finds a way to anger Sinestro and his lackeys, it’s not going to be a fun fight for the hero.

Do you think these DC villains could defeat David Corenswet's Superman? Who else has a shot to take down the Man of Steel?