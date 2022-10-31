Superman and Lois Fans Worried After Stargirl Gets Cancelled
The CW has canceled Stargirl after three seasons. The announcement that Stargirl is ending has fans of the DC TV Universe feeling anxious about which of their favorite series is getting the ax next. While the list of series that could still go includes multiple choices, there is one show that fans are particularly worried for: Superman & Lois. As you can see below, DC Twitter is lighting up with fan speculation (resignation? Morbid anticipation? Exasperation?) that Stargirl's cancelation is also a death knell for Superman & Lois – but should they be worried?
As the Twitter discourse points out, the rating differences between Stargirl and Superman & Lois are pretty significant. More than that, Superman & Lois has been a bigger performer (and spotlighted piece of content) on HBO Max and has generally kept a bigger buzz going on social media. Then again, fans are still unsure of what's in the plans at the newly-formed DC Studios James Gunn is heading with Peter Safran – not to mention Nextstar acquiring The CW, with its own plans for the network. Fears that the entire Arrowverse/Berlantiverse could be on its last days – with Superman and Lois facing the end, right along with it.
Check out what DC fans are saying:
Insert Superman Scream
With the news about Stargirl being cancelled. I really hope 'Superman and Lois' is safe! pic.twitter.com/YhTRywlXIo— Chatter Box Film 🎃 (@Chatterboxfilm) October 31, 2022
The Superman scream is reserved for moments of tragic and painful resignation – or world-shifting defiance. Either way...
Who's Next to Die?
#Stargirl ha sido cancelada. Triste noticia, pero no sorprende. Mis sensaciones son que Titans, Doom Patrol y Superman And Lois serán las siguientes. pic.twitter.com/IegASmBBi0— Álvaro Luthor (@Arrowverso) October 31, 2022
Loosely translated, it's the question we're all asking right now:
"#Stargirl has been canceled. Sad news, but not surprising. My feelings are that Titans, Doom Patrol and Superman And Lois will be next."
DCED (DC Emotional Damage)
The amount of emotional damage that the Stargirl announcement does to me. It makes me fear for Superman and Lois. pic.twitter.com/E8HVKZC397— Zac-El (@ZacOfSteel) October 31, 2022
Is this any way to start the week or celebrate Halloween?! We wanted more treats than tricks!
Season 3 Is Doomsday
I have a very sick feeling that “Superman and Lois” will end after its season 3 as well - with the announcement of Stargirl being its last season I feel like Superman & Lois will get the same treatment as well. pic.twitter.com/cholSmipcZ— The Mighty Myles (@TheMightyMyless) October 31, 2022
The CW is starting to feel it's working on a three-season design. In the case of Superman & Lois, that could be taken both literally and figuratively.
Ratings In Our Favor
I knew it was gonna be cancelled when the ratings came out for season 3 it’s averaging around 400k-500k viewers per episode whereas superman and lois is averaging 700k-800k a episode it even got over one million for its second season! Stargirl sadly doesn’t have enough viewers. https://t.co/RtesKcmERp— Smiley🧜♂️⚡️ (@UnproblematicMr) October 31, 2022
The ratings do matter to the people who drop the axes. Superman & Lois might be safer than we think!
RIP DC Multiverse?
I’m posting this out of anticipation that Superman and Lois will end with Season 3 because that seems very likely after Stargirl https://t.co/s6LBN0XV7R— BVS is my favorite CBM (@filmsbypjd) October 31, 2022
This fan is standing on the idea that Warner Bros. Discovery is pulling back on the concept of a DC Multiverse, and having multiple iterations of major characters (like Superman) existing in the franchise at the same time.
...And we can't say he's wrong.
Where Will Be In A Year?
I wouldn’t be surprised if a year from now, we have literally ZERO DC tv shows left.
Flash will be done.— Alex Monroe 🧀 (@TimeToHunt1) October 31, 2022
Stargirl will be done.
Titans will likely be cancelled.
Doom Patrol will likely be cancelled.
Superman and Lois is the only one that MIGHT survive for a bit.#DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/wkqSn2eiFE
As you can see, DC fans are preparing for a whole new world order – especially after that Flash movie hits.
But GOTHAM KNIGHTS Gets to Live?!
So you're canceling Stargirl, The Flash and, probably, Superman and Lois. Why is Gotham Knights still being made?— Nick 'The Swink' Swinke (@IAmTheSwink) October 31, 2022
DC fans can't process the fact that this Gotham Knights series is still in the works while so many other shows are falling off.
Flipping Tables Time
Same with Superman and Lois pic.twitter.com/URfrlQ9kk1— AJ 🎃(mourning era RIP Stargirl) (@AjGothamGaming) October 31, 2022
Shockingly, the notion that the end is near for DC TV shows has some fans reacting in anger.
Need to Talk to the Manager
Hey @JamesGunn please do us Stargirl,Doom Patrol,Superman and Lois and Titans fans a Favor and don't cancel those shows. Atleast move Stargirl and Superman And Lois to HBOMax— Zombified Dylan G 🧟♂️ (@JDG919) October 25, 2022
It is acceptable to "Karen" in certain key situations – this being one of them. Now that James Gunn is in a position of great power, it's time for that great responsibility...