Superman and Lois Fans Worried After Stargirl Gets Cancelled

Insert Superman Scream With the news about Stargirl being cancelled. I really hope 'Superman and Lois' is safe! pic.twitter.com/YhTRywlXIo — Chatter Box Film 🎃 (@Chatterboxfilm) October 31, 2022 The Superman scream is reserved for moments of tragic and painful resignation – or world-shifting defiance. Either way... prevnext

Who's Next to Die? #Stargirl ha sido cancelada. Triste noticia, pero no sorprende. Mis sensaciones son que Titans, Doom Patrol y Superman And Lois serán las siguientes. pic.twitter.com/IegASmBBi0 — Álvaro Luthor (@Arrowverso) October 31, 2022 Loosely translated, it's the question we're all asking right now: "#Stargirl has been canceled. Sad news, but not surprising. My feelings are that Titans, Doom Patrol and Superman And Lois will be next." prevnext

DCED (DC Emotional Damage) The amount of emotional damage that the Stargirl announcement does to me. It makes me fear for Superman and Lois. pic.twitter.com/E8HVKZC397 — Zac-El (@ZacOfSteel) October 31, 2022 Is this any way to start the week or celebrate Halloween?! We wanted more treats than tricks! prevnext

Season 3 Is Doomsday I have a very sick feeling that “Superman and Lois” will end after its season 3 as well - with the announcement of Stargirl being its last season I feel like Superman & Lois will get the same treatment as well. pic.twitter.com/cholSmipcZ — The Mighty Myles (@TheMightyMyless) October 31, 2022 The CW is starting to feel it's working on a three-season design. In the case of Superman & Lois, that could be taken both literally and figuratively. prevnext

Ratings In Our Favor I knew it was gonna be cancelled when the ratings came out for season 3 it’s averaging around 400k-500k viewers per episode whereas superman and lois is averaging 700k-800k a episode it even got over one million for its second season! Stargirl sadly doesn’t have enough viewers. https://t.co/RtesKcmERp — Smiley🧜‍♂️⚡️ (@UnproblematicMr) October 31, 2022 The ratings do matter to the people who drop the axes. Superman & Lois might be safer than we think! prevnext

RIP DC Multiverse? I’m posting this out of anticipation that Superman and Lois will end with Season 3 because that seems very likely after Stargirl https://t.co/s6LBN0XV7R — BVS is my favorite CBM (@filmsbypjd) October 31, 2022 This fan is standing on the idea that Warner Bros. Discovery is pulling back on the concept of a DC Multiverse, and having multiple iterations of major characters (like Superman) existing in the franchise at the same time. ...And we can't say he's wrong. prevnext

Where Will Be In A Year? I wouldn’t be surprised if a year from now, we have literally ZERO DC tv shows left. Flash will be done.

Stargirl will be done.

Titans will likely be cancelled.

Doom Patrol will likely be cancelled.

Superman and Lois is the only one that MIGHT survive for a bit.#DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/wkqSn2eiFE — Alex Monroe 🧀 (@TimeToHunt1) October 31, 2022 As you can see, DC fans are preparing for a whole new world order – especially after that Flash movie hits. prevnext

But GOTHAM KNIGHTS Gets to Live?! So you're canceling Stargirl, The Flash and, probably, Superman and Lois. Why is Gotham Knights still being made? — Nick 'The Swink' Swinke (@IAmTheSwink) October 31, 2022 DC fans can't process the fact that this Gotham Knights series is still in the works while so many other shows are falling off. prevnext

Flipping Tables Time Same with Superman and Lois pic.twitter.com/URfrlQ9kk1 — AJ 🎃(mourning era RIP Stargirl) (@AjGothamGaming) October 31, 2022 Shockingly, the notion that the end is near for DC TV shows has some fans reacting in anger. prevnext