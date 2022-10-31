Superman and Lois Fans Worried After Stargirl Gets Cancelled

By Kofi Outlaw

The CW has canceled Stargirl after three seasons. The announcement that Stargirl is ending has fans of the DC TV Universe feeling anxious about which of their favorite series is getting the ax next. While the list of series that could still go includes multiple choices, there is one show that fans are particularly worried for: Superman & Lois. As you can see below, DC Twitter is lighting up with fan speculation (resignation? Morbid anticipation? Exasperation?) that Stargirl's cancelation is also a death knell for Superman & Lois – but should they be worried? 

As the Twitter discourse points out, the rating differences between Stargirl and Superman & Lois are pretty significant. More than that, Superman & Lois has been a bigger performer (and spotlighted piece of content) on HBO Max and has generally kept a bigger buzz going on social media. Then again, fans are still unsure of what's in the plans at the newly-formed DC Studios James Gunn is heading with Peter Safran – not to mention Nextstar acquiring The CW, with its own plans for the network. Fears that the entire Arrowverse/Berlantiverse could be on its last days – with Superman and Lois facing the end, right along with it. 

Check out what DC fans are saying: 

Insert Superman Scream

The Superman scream is reserved for moments of tragic and painful resignation – or world-shifting defiance. Either way...

Who's Next to Die?

Loosely translated, it's the question we're all asking right now:

"#Stargirl has been canceled. Sad news, but not surprising. My feelings are that Titans, Doom Patrol and Superman And Lois will be next."

DCED (DC Emotional Damage)

Is this any way to start the week or celebrate Halloween?! We wanted more treats than tricks!

Season 3 Is Doomsday

The CW is starting to feel it's working on a three-season design. In the case of Superman & Lois, that could be taken both literally and figuratively.

Ratings In Our Favor

The ratings do matter to the people who drop the axes. Superman & Lois might be safer than we think!

RIP DC Multiverse?

This fan is standing on the idea that Warner Bros. Discovery is pulling back on the concept of a DC Multiverse, and having multiple iterations of major characters (like Superman) existing in the franchise at the same time.

...And we can't say he's wrong.

Where Will Be In A Year?

As you can see, DC fans are preparing for a whole new world order – especially after that Flash movie hits.

But GOTHAM KNIGHTS Gets to Live?!

DC fans can't process the fact that this Gotham Knights series is still in the works while so many other shows are falling off.

Flipping Tables Time

Shockingly, the notion that the end is near for DC TV shows has some fans reacting in anger.

Need to Talk to the Manager

It is acceptable to "Karen" in certain key situations – this being one of them. Now that James Gunn is in a position of great power, it's time for that great responsibility...

