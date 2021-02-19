Superman & Lois: The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Perks Of Not Being a Wallflower," the March 9 episode of the upcoming superhero series Superman & Lois, which premieres next Tuesday on the network. The series will star Tyler Hoechlin as Superman/Clark Kent and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, and explores the relationship of DC's most powerful couple as they navigate a changing world, parenting, and a mysterious new villain. The series will mark the first "Superman" TV series to hit the airwaves since Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman in the '90s, although The CW obviously ran ten seasons of the Superman prequel Smallville, which centered on Clark Kent's time growing up in Kansas.

The new series is also set in Kansas, but by now, Superman is the world's most well-known superhero and Lois is a world-famous journalist. Some elements of the characters' history may be different from how fans remember them from his appearances on Supergirl, as a result of the cosmic realignment at the end of "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

You can read the synopsis below.

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) shares some of his Kryptonian history with Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) during a family breakfast. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) dig deeper to uncover the truth about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was written by Brent Fletcher and directed by Gregory Smith.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois will premiere on February 23. "The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower" will air on March 9. Episodes of Superman & Lois and Batwoman will be available to stream for free on The CW's website and app the day after they air.