Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at the Super Sons

It's just under three months until Superman & Lois debuts on The CW, but thanks to series star Elizabeth Tulloch, fans are being kept up to date on the series' production through various behind-the-scenes posts. Now, in one of her latest, Tulloch is giving fans a new look at the show's Super Family sharing an image of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) with the Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass).

It's not exactly clear what's going on in the image, though it is pretty clear that Hoechlin, Elsass, and Garfin are just getting ready for a shot as you can see a crew member with a mask on. You can check it out for yourself below.

While this is the first look we've had at Elsass and Garfin "in character" as the Kent boys, this isn't the first time we've gotten a behind the scenes look at the actors along with herself and Hoechlin. In October, Tulloch shared an image of the four of them in a parking lot. Tulloch captioned the photo "Reunited with my boys".

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Tyler Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also stars Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Garfin as Jordan Kent, Superman and Lois' sons, as well as Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Erik Valdez as Lana's husband, Kyle Cushing. Tulloch previously spoke of her excitement for the series, saying that she got "chills" when hearing about the story for the pilot.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

According to Helbing, the series took last season's Arrowverse crossover, "Crisis on Infinite Earths" as an opportunity to explore this new dynamic for Clark and Lois, something he explained during DC FanDome.

"Well, for all the fans that watched you know at the end of the last or the beginning of last crossover Clark and Lois had a little infant boy named Jonathan, and the worlds merged and everything gets rewritten, and the end of the crossover is Lois calling Clark saying that she that he has to get home, because there's a problem with the boys," Helbing said. "So, we took 'Crisis' as an opportunity to really age up and change things for them as parents, age up the boys and then make them teenagers, when things really get complicated for parents. So, I think just 'Crisis' in general, really gave us an opportunity to start with a blank slate and tell the story in a way that we couldn't have otherwise."

Superman & Lois is set to debut Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on The CW.