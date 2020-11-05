Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch Promises a Lot of Purple in Lois' Wardrobe

✖

Filming is underway on The CW's upcoming Superman & Lois and while fans have to wait until February for the show to make its Arrowverse debut, series star Elizabeth Tulloch has been keeping fans entertained on social media with regular updates and behind-the-scenes teases. She's also helped keep fans connected to the process of making Superman & Lois by asking them for their advice and suggestions on things such as Lois Lane's wardrobe. Now, Tulloch is making fans the promise that there will be plenty of purple in the iconic reporter's wardrobe.

On Monday, Tulloch took to social media to share a short video clip in which she promised fans that Lois Lane will wear lots of purple -- the character’s signature color -- just as fans requested.

"I just want everyone who said that they want to see Lois in a lot of purple to know that I heard you loud and clear," she said. "There'll be a lot of purple."

Back in August, Tulloch asked fans to help her when working with Superman & Lois' wardrobe designer so that she could "pay homage" to her character's comic history and outfits.

"Lois Lane fans: I'm getting into her outfits etc with @cwsupermanlois's wardrobe designer," Tulloch wrote at the time. "Figured I'd let you all weigh in too! What are some of her iconic looks we can pay homage to somehow?"

That request prompted fans to suggest a lot of interesting looks from across nearly every era in comics and, beyond that, from animated projects, other live-action appearances, and more. Included in that was a request for lots of purple -- something that Tulloch has clearly made sure happened.

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Tyler Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also stars Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Superman and Lois' sons, as well as Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Erik Valdez as Lana's husband, Kyle Cushing. Tulloch previously spoke of her excitement for the series, saying that she got "chills" when hearing about the story for the pilot.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

Superman & Lois is set to debut Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on The CW.