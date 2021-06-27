Supernatural Creator Eric Kripke Addresses Drama With Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Over Prequel News

✖

Things were running amok in Supernatural land for a minute there. Days after series alumnus Jared Padalecki revealed on Twitter he found out he wouldn't be a part of the new Supernatural prequel in development at The CW, series creator Eric Kripke tried to further smooth things over in a now-deleted tweet. Shortly after the news surfaced on Thursday, Kripke shared a tweet raving about the story Jensen Ackles pitched The CW.

Fast forward to Padalecki posting his revelation, causing Kripke to retweet his initial tweet and add a quick follow-up. "Guy. When I wrote this, I assumed Jared knew. I was wrong. I already apologized to him & @jarpad & @JensenAckles worked it out," Kripke wrote. "I love them both like brothers, both equally contributed to #SPN. Families have bumps, they overcome them, that's why they're family."

Both of Kripke's tweets have since been scrubbed from Twitter.

(Photo: Twitter)

After Padalecki's initial tweet where he revealed he was "bummed" he wasn't notified of — let alone involved with — the prequel, the star followed it up by saying things had already been smoothed over by a chat with Ackles.

"Jensen Ackles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good. The show is early in the process with miles to go," Padalecki tweeted. "We've traveled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. One brothers, always brothers."

Ackles is producing the prequel, which will follow the origin of John and Mary Winchester. The star will also serve as the show's narrator.

"After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'" he said in a statement first announcing the show. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

The entire Supernatural library is now streaming on Netflix.

Cover photo by David Livingston/Getty Images