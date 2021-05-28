Supernatural Deleted Scene Shows Dean and Sam Toast Everyone They Lost in the Series

✖

In a newly-released clip from the final season of Supernatural, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) gather at the Men of Letters bunker for one of the final times, clink a pair of beers together and offer a toast to those who are gone. The clip is an extension of a scene from season 15, episode 19, in which the pair toast Castiel, who had just sacrificed himself after professing his love to Dean, and Jack, whom they believed had been destroyed by then (he got better), as well as the brothers' mother. In the episode, "Inherit the Earth," the Winchesters had upset God (Rob Benedict), and He retaliated by wiping out all life on Earth except the pair of them, and a stray dog they find.

In the extended version of the scene, the toasts include their half-brother Adam, as well as Kelly, Bobby, and John. Many of Supernatural's dead characters remained so after this point, but were part of a community in paradise that was waiting for Dean when he was killed during the series finale a week later.

The clip is available now as part of Supernatural: The Complete Series box set, which hit stores earlier this week. You can check the clip out here.

Here's the official synopsis for the collection:

Supernatural: The Complete Series contains all 327 thrilling episodes from the phenomenal series, as well as countless hours of bonus features from all 15 epic, not-to-be-missed seasons. Fans who purchase the Complete Series will also receive a 68-page Collectible Book filled with new images from the beloved series, set designs and letters to the Supernatural Family from both Eric Kripke and Robert Singer. The Complete Series is priced to own on DVD for $329.99 SRP ($369.99 in Canada), and on Blu-ray for $359.99 SRP ($399.98 in Canada), representing a substantial savings over purchasing all fifteen seasons individually.

Carry on with the thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers in Supernatural: The Complete Series. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) face everything from demons to vampires, ghosts, angels and pagan gods. And with the help of the fallen angel Castiel (Misha Collins), they discover that every threat they vanquish opens a new door for evil to enter.

Supernatural has spawned several novels, magazines, comics, games and even an anime series! Starring Jared Padalecki (Friday the 13th, Gilmore Girls) and Jensen Ackles (Smallville, My Bloody Valentine) as Sam and Dean Winchester, the fifteenth season also starred Misha Collins (24; Girl Interrupted) as Castiel, and Alexander Calvert (Arrow, The Edge of Seventeen) as Lucifer’s son, Jack. Produced by Kripke Enterprises, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television, the long-running series was created by Eric Kripke (Revolution, Timeless), and executive produced in its final season by Robert Singer (Timecop, Lois & Clark), Andrew Dabb, Robert Berens (Doom Patrol), and Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (Lois & Clark).