‘Supernatural’ Officially Ending After Season 15

Supernatural has been the longest-running show in the history of The CW, on the air for more than 300 episodes. The incredible run is finally coming to end. Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins posted a video to Twitter on Friday afternoon saying that the upcoming 15th season of the show will in fact be its last.

Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019

Padalecki tweeted the video out, saying that he wanted to make sure the fans heard it from them first, and not from another source. “Hey #SPNFamily,” he wrote, “Here’s a little message from Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while I go cry.”

Both Supernatural and Arrow will be coming to a close after their next seasons, ending two of the most popular shows on The CW. Arrow has been declining in ratings over the past couple of years, but Supernatural remains one of the network’s biggest hits.

“Hey guys, Jared, Jensen, and Misha here, and we have some very big news that we wanted y’all to hear from us,” Padalecki says in the video. Ackles continued, “We just told the crew that, though we are very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last.”

Are you sad to see Supernatural come to an end? Let us know in the comments!

