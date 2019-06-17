Supernatural Final Season Premiere Date Announced by the CW

The CW has set premiere dates for itsfall 2019 lineup of shows. In addition to finding out when highly-anticipated new series like Batwoman will premiere, The CW let fans know when they can tune into the final season of Supernatural!

Supernatural season 15 will premiere on Thursday, October 10th (via Variety), thereby beginning the final installment in the saga of the Winchester Brothers. Supernatural will take the 8pm time slot and will be paired with Vampire Diaries / The Originals spinoff series Legacies, which will occupy the Thursday, 9pm slot.

If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the official synopsis for the Supernatural season 15 storyline will be:

“The epic journey of the Winchester brothers come to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have battled demons and angels, mythical creatures and monsters, in a seemingly unending quest to save the world. But in the final battle of the show’s 14th season, they face off against God Himself (Rob Benedict), refusing to kill their surrogate nephilim son Jack (Alexander Calvert), and thus bringing about God’s decision to end this reality once and for all… Supernatural is from Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Robert Singer (Midnight Caller), Andrew Dabb, Robert Berens (The Ringer) and Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman).”

This battle with God to save all of reality is appropriately grand and epic for the Winchester Brothers’ final story. Supernatural has made some of its best storylines out of the unending war between Heaven and Hell, and hopefully the final season will be no different. Here’s what Supernatural star Jensen Ackles had to say about what he hopes to achieve with the show’s final season:

“The conversation’s been going on about when, when is the time? I think he and I always wanted to never see the show fizzle, never run out of gas. We wanted to go out strong, we wanted to go out while we were still able to give the quality of product that we’ve been giving for the last 15 years.”

Regarding what the finale needs to achieve in terms of story and characters, Ackles may not have dropped spoilers, but had this to share:

“I think whatever it is, it’s got to be the brothers together. That’s been the core of this show since the beginning. I think it’s really what the fans want to see. I think regardless of who comes knockin’, I think whatever is done it’s about these two brothers and their journey. I think that’s really where the heart of the show should reside.”

Indeed, Ackles and co-star Jared Padalecki have made the Sam and Dean Winchester relationship the emotional core of Supernatural, regardless of all the fantastical supernatural horror and fantasy that drives the series. Needless to say, fans want to have some emotional intimacy with the Winchesters as they take their final bow – and hopefully this premiere episode kicks that journey off the right way.

Supernatural‘s final season premieres on Thursday, October 10th at 8pm on The CW.