Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Arrested for Assault and Public Intoxication

As one of the stars of The CW’s Supernatural, Jared Padalecki has faced off against all kinds of demons, magical beings, and even God himself. Unfortunately, it sounds like the actor, who plays Sam Winchester on the series, faced a whole new kind of dilemma this weekend. According to a new report from TMZ, Padalecki was arrested in Austin, TX on early Sunday morning, outside of a club called Stereotype. The fan-favorite actor reportedly faces two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

According to eyewitnesses, Padalecki reportedly “struck a bartender in the face” while inside the venue, as well as potentially hitting the general manager after getting into an argument with him. A friend took him outside in an attempt to calm him down, which ultimately led to Padalecki putting the man in a headlock shortly before authorities arrived. TMZ has several video clips of Padalecki during the ordeal, including one of the aforementioned headlock. Later on in the video, Padalecki appears to pull out a wad of money, allegedly “flashing it” to the officers that are trying to subdue him.

Padalecki’s bond is reportedly set at $15,000, or $5k per each charge. It is currently unclear if he has posted bail and been released. His representative has reportedly not commented on the ordeal yet.

Padalecki has seemed to be a fan of Stereotype for quite some time, even promoting the venue’s grand opening on his social media. Some have speculated that the actor is potentially an investor or even owner of the 1990s-themed establishment, although those exact details are not publicly clear.

“Studio 54 meets the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Saved by the Bell with a nod to Rubell,” reads the bar’s description on Facebook. “A chance to relive high school, but with infinitely more style. Stereotype is a music-centric concept, featuring rotating DJs – including dedicated vinyl DJ sets – video DJs sets and live music. Stereotype blends sophistication with retro and nineties flair to create an infinitely entertaining and approachable bacchanal scene. Stereotype is located at 510 Rio Grande in Austin, Texas.”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.