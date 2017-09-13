‘Supernatural’ Season 13 Poster Teases Dawn Of Darkness

Supernatural isn’t ready to let the Winchester Brothers rest just yet. The series will return this fall for its 13th season, and its first poster has just hit the Internet.

And, yes – the promo is as dark as you’d expect.

The poster, which can be seen below, shows Sam and Dean looking fairly serious. Castiel is also shown just underneath the pair, confirming the angel’s inevitable return to Supernatural. At the bottom, fans can find a tagline that reads “Dawn of Darkness,” and the quote has shivers rolling down everywhere.

Supernatural fans may be asking why “Dawn of Darkness” is being toted at the show’s new tagline, and it likely has to do with the Apocalypse. Dean and Sam managed to avert the world’s end last season by trapping Satan in an alternate universe, but it came at great cost. The brothers lost their mother to the sealed world, and Castiel also died in a final stand against Lucifer.

Still, the Winchester Brothers are not totally out of the clear. Season 12 ended with Sam coming across Lucifer’s teenager son. The hunters will have to take on a fatherly role to quell any dark future Satan’s spawn may want to bring about, and Lucifer will be eager for Jack to do some serious damage.

There’s also some dark storylines going on in the alternate world where Mary Winchester is. After trapping Lucifer with her, the pair will become an unlikely pair in the face of a new threat. Supernatural has confirmed the archangel Michael will return next season, but the character will be unlike the one fans remember from season five.

“The Michael of apocalypse world is the victor,” showrunner Andrew Dabb shared with Entertainment Weekly, which debuted the first look. “He’s a very different character than the one we met even in Season 5. He’s Genghis Khan. He’s been through the wars. He’s conquered the world.”

Michael has enough power to take down Satan, so the villain may not fare well in his new world. It may fall to Mary to take on both Lucifer and Michael to keep her own world safe, so Supernatural fans will want to keep an eye on the heroine when the series returns in October.

Supernatural returns for season 13 on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

