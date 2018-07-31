‘Supernatural’ EP on Dean’s Fight in Season 14

Supernatural‘s upcoming season will put one of the Winchesters in a a pretty unique predicament.

In a recent interview with TVLine, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb was asked about Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) being possessed by Michael going in to Season 14. Seeing as Dean will be awake and aware of what’s going on, Dabb confirmed that that struggle will definitely factor in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ll see Dean putting up a fight, but it’s a really hard fight to win,” Dabb explained. “But Dean’s a fighter. He’s going to try to get out even if it doesn’t quite go his way.”

According to Dabb, that fight between Dean and Michael will physically manifest in some interesting ways, depending on the situation.

“We have a couple of different approaches to it.” Dabb continued. “Some are very much like he looks into a mirror, and some are going into people’s heads. It’s dependent on the story.”

In addition to Dean’s possession, Supernatural‘s fourteenth season will be bringing about quite a few changes — including a shorter episode order. The newest installment will include only 20 episodes, breaking the somewhat-traditional trend of 23 episodes.

But either way, it sounds like fans should expect a somewhat-usual dose of new monsters, plot twists — and quite a lot of general excitement.

“Supernatural‘s so fun.” Ruth Connell, who portrays Rowena on the series, told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “You get to do comedy, you get to do pathos, you get to do silly conversations, you get to do epic battles, you get to do everything. It’s just so brilliant as an actress to get the chance to at least try out those different levels. They make it look easy, you know? The boys make it look easy. It takes something to do it. I’m so gad I get the chance to try. I’m never afraid of chewing a bit of scenery if it works out. I think that comes with Rowena. Part of the joy.”

Are you excited to see what’s next for Dean in Supernatural‘s fourteenth season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fourteenth season of Supernatural will debut on Thursday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.