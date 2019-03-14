‘Supernatural’ Season 14 Finale Date Announced

Supernatural is the show that keeps on giving. After more than 300 episodes, The CW hit has no plans on slowing down, but it will need to take a break soon. After all, its season is coming to an end, and fans know when they will need to say goodbye.

Earlier today, reports went live confirming the season finale dates for The CW. Not only were the show’s Arroweverse titles listed with dates, but Supernatural was shouted out.

So, mark you calendars! Supernatural will close its current season on Thursday, April 25 at 8:00 pm EST.

Thankfully, Supernatural fans know they will get to see the Winchesters again this year. The CW already renewed the hit series for a fifteenth season, making it the network’s longest-running original title by far.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers.” Mark Pedowitz, the president of The CW, said about the network’s early renewals.

“In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning. These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

With Supernatural coming to a close, fans are hoping this next season will buckle down on its lore. The Winchesters are still wrestling with heavenly forces beyond their control, but the likes of Castiel and Jack are helping out their cause. With the added stress of the Men of Letters and daily hauntings, Sam and Dean have more to worry about than ever before.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

