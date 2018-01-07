Here’s Why Supernatural Is Finally Ready For A Spin-Off

One of the biggest bombshells to come out of Supernatural‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel was the full cast announcement for Wayward Sisters, the proposed spin-off of the popular series.

While many fans championed the idea of the show – which will be set up with a ‘backdoor pilot’ episode in Supernatural‘s thirteenth season – some wondered the exact significance of the female-led spin-off being introduced now. But according to showrunner Andrew Dabb, now is a better time than ever to bring Wayward Sisters officially into the fold.

“Last season because of the British Men of Letters and because of Mom and everything like that, it didn’t feel right.” Dabb explained to CinemaBlend during an SDCC roundtable. “This season it feels right and the way it’s going, as you’ll see it as you watch the show in the first half of the season, it evolves very organically out of the first half of the season in a way that we were able to do because we have such a high amount of lead time.”

As Dabb explained, the possibility of a spinoff led by Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) has been entertained by Supernatural‘s creative team for quite some time.

“I think we have been talking about [it] internally since we introduced Claire Novak to the show, which I believe was Season 9.” Dabb revealed. “And the idea that Jody had already taken in Alex Jones, that ‘Well this might be a real opportunity to make this happen.’ It’s kind of something that simmered for us and fans really latched onto in a way that we never could’ve expected in a really awesome way.”

And for fans who are wary about Wayward Sisters‘ longevity – after the previously-planned spin-off, Supernatural: Bloodlines, was not picked up by The CW – Dabb has some words of optimism.

“It feels like, unlike the first spinoff we did, which was by design made not to feel like Supernatural, this is meant to feel like Supernatural, but a different side of stories in that world but very much the same sensibilities, the same driving forces, the same core themes, which are family.”

Supernatural returns for its 13th season on Thursday, October 12, in a new time (8/7c) on The CW.

