Supernatural: “Back and to the Future” Photos Give New Look at Final Season

We now have the best look yet at Supernatural‘s last hurrah. The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Back and to the Future”, which is billed as the second episode of the show’s fifteenth and final season. The photos follow Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and Castiel (Misha Collins) as they deal with the immediate aftermath of the zombie horde that Chuck/God (Rob Benedict) released from Hell.

“God’s been pulling the strings behind the scenes, and now Sam and Dean are really trying to break free for the first time in their lives,” showrunner Andrew Dabb recently revealed.

And while it’s unclear exactly what the future holds for the Winchester brothers, it sounds like the twenty-episode final season will hopefully meet fans’ expectations.

“I don’t think we ever want to put pressure on ourselves or make the writing staff put pressure on themselves that we’ve got to one-up it or we’ve got to get bigger,” Ackles explained to ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I think it’s quality. It’s quality over quantity, and if we can deliver something heartfelt and meaningful, I think the audience is going to appreciate that more than bigger explosions or more stunt casting. I really think it’s about the depth of the story, the depth of the characters, and how those things marry up.”

Scroll through to check out the photos from “Back and to the Future”, before Supernatural‘s final season will begin Thursday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.

Castiel

Sam

Well, That Looks Bad

Dean

Inspecting

Zombies

Don’t Mess With Cas

Brothers

Same, Sam

Ready to Fight

The Walking Dead