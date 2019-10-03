Supernatural Star Misha Collins Addresses Rumors of Feud With Jared Padalecki

Castiel and the Winchester Brothers may not be on the best of terms at the start of Supernatural‘s final season later this month, but that animosity doesn’t extend to actors Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki, regardless of what internet rumors might be claiming. That’s according to Collins, who took to social media to dispel those rumors with a steamy video of the pair. Collins called the people who were worried about their relationship “conspiracy theorists on Twitter” and suggested that they were basing their theories on a faulty assumption.

So — yeah. There’s a lot less here than meets the eye, apparently — althoguh if you still want to see the two at one another’s throats, you can probably catch that in the first half of the season. You can see the tweet (along with the “soft-focus video” of the two) below.

There’ve been conspiracy theorists on twitter today arguing that @jarpad & I don’t like each other because our paths happened to not cross last night. To prove this rumor false once and for all, I am publicly releasing this soft-focus video of the two of us gently caressing. pic.twitter.com/H5L9tIn0xQ — Misha Collins-Preorder The Adventurous Eaters Club (@mishacollins) October 2, 2019

The final season of Supernatural will, maybe unsurprisingly, be one marked by death and returns. With an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how out of their depth the Winchesters might find themselves at first.

This all comes against the backdrop of Jack having been shunted off to The Empty — and he won’t be returning right away. Dabb was not clear on who would be lost, but he did say that Adam (the boys’ half-brother) would return, along with God’s sister Amara and Eileen, a hunter who had died.

“They’re realizing, ‘Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?’” Dabb said recently. “Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them.” Plus, the brothers are “going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop.”

Supernatural will return for its fifteenth and final season on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.