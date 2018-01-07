Supernatural: Wayward Sisters Cast Announced

The world of Supernatural is about to get even bigger – and get an extra dose of girl power along the way.

The CW’s long-running series recently confirmed the cast of its ‘Wayward Sisters’ episode, which will air during the show’s upcoming thirteenth season. The episode is set to act as a backdoor pilot for the Wayward Sisters series, which was first announced last month. The description of the series can be found below.

“Centered on the character of Sheriff Jody Mills and a group of troubled young women — all orphaned by supernatural tragedy — these “wayward sisters” emerge as a formidable force against the supernatural, under Mills’s training and protection.”

The cast, which was officially unveiled during Supernatural‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel, includes several established favorites, as well as a few newcomers.

Leading the show will be Sheriff Jody Mills (Colony‘s Kim Rhodes). Known within the world of the show as a “trusted friend and ally” of the Winchester brothers, Jody will help prepare her foster children for whatever battles are ahead.

At Jody’s side is fan-favorite Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Arrow‘s Briana Buckmaster). While Donna is a “relative novice” to the life of hunting supernatural beings, she will be a close friend and support system to Jody.

Returning to the fold is Jody’s foster daughter Claire Novak (Big Little Lies‘ Kathryn Newton). After Claire’s father became a vessel for the angel Castiel (Misha Collins), the girl grew into a gifted hunter. But under Jody’s ring, she “struggles against her rules.”

One of Jody’s foster daughters will be Alex Jones (Almost Human‘s Katherine Ramdeen), who was rescued by the Winchesters from a group of vampires. While Alex has sworn off of hunting after the traumatic event, the emerging threat towards her new family might cause her to change her tune.

A new member to the foster family will be Patience Turner (Designated Survivor‘s Clark Backo), a “high school over-achiever” who discovers she has inherited psychic powers from her estranged grandmother, Supernatural season one character Missouri Moseley.

It was also revealed that Missouri Moseley herself, played by Grey’s Anatomy‘s Loretta Devine, will be reappearing in the world of Supernatural. The character is set to return in a season thirteen episode, which will be announced at a later date.

Supernatural returns for its 13th season on Thursday, October 12, in a new time (8/7c) on The CW.

