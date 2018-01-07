The Supernatural Fandom Is Freaking Out Over The Show’s Spinoff

Supernatural fans, your thoughts have been heard. The CW has carried on the wayward Winchester brothers for a dozen seasons, but the network isn’t ready to part ways with Dean and Sam just yet. Not only will be pair be returning for a thirteenth season but The CW also plans to expand the show’s mythos with a brand-new spinoff. And, this time, the series is one which fans have actually been asking for.

Earlier today, Deadline announced The CW is moving forward with a spinoff show focused on Jody Mills. Played by Kim Rhodes, the character was introduced several seasons back. Fans quickly marked the cop as a favorite character, prompting them to rally behind a solo show for Jody. Social media created hashtag movements and engaged with The CW about their interest in the series as opposed to the network’s failed Bloodlines series. So, naturally, fans are mostly supportive of the Wayward Sisters spinoff.

For some fans, they are still on the fence about the excitement. Wayward Sisters will come after a previous attempt to create a Supernatural spinoff. Back in 2013, The CW confirmed a Supernatural spinoff was being made which focused on an entirely new cast of characters. Bloodlines‘ backdoor pilot was written into Supernatural‘s ninth season, but the show failed to get picked up for a full season.

If you’re one of the fans excited by Wayward Sisters, then you should know you are not alone. Twitter has been buzzing all day about the stunning spinoff announcement, and the Supernatural fandom is making sure The CW hears their thanks. You can check out just a few of the site’s messages about the series, and you can find more by checking out the #WaywardSisters hashtag.

No matter what, never doubt that you guys, that WE made this happen. #WaywardSisters pic.twitter.com/DycNPB91de — Wayward Daughters (@WaywardDaughtrs) June 20, 2017

Ah, yes, just what I’d trust: a story about women from the creators of Supernatural. https://t.co/M93udQJxno — Spool of Resistance (@spooloflies) June 20, 2017

[KICKS BLOODLINES OUT] AND NEVER COME BACK

[PICKS UP #WAYWARDSISTERS AND CARRIES OVER THRESHOLD BRIDAL-STYLE] WELCOME HOME SWEET THANG — Scout Villegas (@scoutstiel) June 20, 2017

Is this what it feels like to be heard? Because it feels really fudging nice. #waywardsisters (cough daughters) — Tasha|SBNY|8 (@tashaaa_x3) June 20, 2017

supernatural spin-off is the most unnecessary thing i’ve heard about lately — my boy. (@PADAMYACKLES) June 20, 2017

