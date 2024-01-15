Supersex Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer for Supersex, the anticipated Italian drama set to debut on the platform on March 6 here in the United States. In the movie, Alessandro Borghi plays Rocco Siffredi in the series, which is loosely inspired by the life of the most famous adult film star in the world. The series is highly fictionalized, leaning into the comedy, drama, and inherent absurdity of working in the porn industry. According to Siffredi himself, he thinks the show is going to be interesting, and he supports the creative vision behind it, but he did take pains to point out to his fans that it isn't really close to being the true story of his life.

In an interview back when the show first entered development, he said that he felt obliged to clarify the facts out of respect to his fans. The Decider broke it down.

"This beautiful story is inspired by my life, but it is not my life," Siffredi told Italy's FQ Magazine in 2022. "Everything you will see in Supersex originates from me, but then the writer put a lot of herself into it."

You can see it below.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

Directed by Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini and Francesca Mazzoleni, SUPERSEX, is inspired by the real life of Rocco Siffredi. His family, his origins, his relationship with love, a profound story that goes through his life since childhood and reveals how and when Rocco Tano – a simple guy from Ortona became Rocco Siffredi, the most famous pornstar in the world.

Alessandro Borghi is Rocco Siffredi, Jasmine Trinca plays Lucia, a fictional female character who represents a synthesis of most women with whom Rocco had a relationship in his life, Adriano Giannini is Tommaso, Rocco's half-brother, while Saul Nanni plays Rocco as a young man. Other cast members are Enrico Borello (Gabriele), Vincenzo Nemolato (Riccardo Schicchi), Gaia Messerklinger (Moana), Jade Pedri (Sylvie) and Linda Caridi (Tina).

Supersex is coming to Netflix in the U.S. on March 6.