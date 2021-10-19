Surprising Netflix Series On Track to Beat Queen’s Gambit as Most-Watched Limited Series

One Netflix series is on track to beat The Queen’s Gambit as the most-watched limited series on the platform. No, it’s not Squid Game. Maid is a series that stars Margaret Qualley and Andie McDowell. The drama has captivated 67 million households as told by Netflix. October saw the show get off the ground and it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Sex/Life and Stranger Things had similar performances according to estimates and those two have serious fanbases that viewers know about. Showrunner Molly Smith Metzler helped adapt Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive. Also performing above expectations are Money Heist and Sex Education. Netflix has had a lot to celebrate this month as it announced that streaming numbers will be available to the viewing public. They talked about it in a letter to investors.

“La Casa de Papel was our first non-English language title to show that – with subtitling and dubbing – great stories truly can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere,” they wrote. “We are now producing local TV and film in approximately 45 countries and have built deep relationships with creative communities around the world.”

“There is some difference in rankings… but we think engagement measured by hours viewed is a slightly better indicator of the overall success of our titles and member satisfaction,” Netflix also mentioned in the letter. “It also matched how outside services measure TV viewing and gives proper credit to rewatching.”

Of course, CEO Ted Sarandos mentioned the potential of Squid Game earlier this month and was proven right by the massive success of the show. “There’s a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It’s called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” Sarandos told attendees at the Code conference in Los Angeles.

