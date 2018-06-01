Dark Horse Comics ‘Resident Alien’ Gets a Pilot Order From Syfy

Syfy is once again looking to the world of comics for inspiration, as the cable network has ordered a pilot for Resident Alien, based on the series from Dark Horse Comics.

According to Deadline, Syfy has picked up its first pilot of the season in the form of Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse’s comic series, from Universal Cable Productions, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Amblin TV.

Resident Alien is described as a dark and comedic fish-out-of-water story. It follows an alien named Harry who crash-lands on Earth and takes on the identity of a doctor in a small Colorado town. His time on Earth eventually makes him question his secret mission and he begins to wonder if human beings are even worth saving.

Family Guy‘s Chris Sheridan is developing the series for television, and will executive produce alongside Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson (The Mask) and Keith Goldberg (The Legend of Tarzan), as well as Justin Falvey (The Americans) and Darryl Frank (The Americans) of Amblin TV. Universable Cable Productions is working on the series as a part of its first-look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment.

Syfy has been heavily investing in the world of comic book properties over the last couple of years. Both Krypton, a Superman prequel series, and Happy!, based on the Image Comics graphic novel by Grant Morrison, have been given a second season by the network. Additionally, Syfy has ordered Deadly Class to series and it is expected to debut next year. Other new projects include George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers, Brave New World, The Raven Cycle, and Hyperion.

The current TV slate at Syfy also includes The Magicians, Channel Zero, Killjoys, 12 Monkeys, and Face Off.

