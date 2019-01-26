Nacho Fries Return to Taco Bell With a New Movie Trailer Starring ‘X-Men’ Alum James Marsden

Taco Bell is bringing one of its most beloved menu items back, and it’s enlisting a fan-favorite actor to help kick things off.

The company recently debuted their newest promotional trailer, which celebrates the latest return of their Nacho Fries. The new video, which is called Retrieval, features an appearance by X-Men and Westworld star James Marsden.

Marsden stars as Dr. Conrad, a retired astronaut who is enlisted to help locate the Nacho Fries after they appear to have vanished into another dimension. The end result – which bears a delightful resemblance to Interstellar – is equal parts hilarious and hunger-enducing.

“We are delighted to have Nacho Fries make their cinematic return, this time starring in ‘Retrieval,’ in which we seek to address the question of ‘where do Nacho Fries keep going?’ with a new genre and new hero who will go to all lengths to bring them back,” Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp, said in a statement. “We humbly submit — For Your Consideration — that we have another big award winner now hitting screens, and most importantly, restaurants.”

This is third promotional “trailer” that Taco Bell has released for Nacho Fries since they first debuted in 2018. The first followed Josh Duhamel through a conspiracy theory-style thriller, while the second followed his character’s daughter in the dystopian “Burger Wars”.

If this commercial is making you hungry for Nacho Fries, you’re in luck, as the snack delight is now available once again at Taco Bell locations. Nacho Fries are now available a la carte for $1.29, Supreme for $2.49, or Bell Grande for $3.49, which comes with classic Taco Bell add-ons including seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes and sour cream. The dish will also be available in a $5 Nacho Fry box, which also includes a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Doritos® Locos Taco and a medium drink.