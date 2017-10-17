The Best of Target’s ‘Stranger Things’ Collection

Last week it was announced that Target would be the source for all of your Stranger Things needs going into Season 2. Well, the entire lineup is available now, and there are some real gems in there. With Halloween and the holidays just around the corner, these are the must-have items for fans:

Stranger Things Ugly Christmas Sweater: This Stranger Things Christmas light message sweater tops the list as far as I’m concerned. It’s available in men’s standard and big and tall sizes, though some of the smaller sizes have already sold out. If you’re on the larger side of the spectrum you had best grab one while you can. Why these awesome sweaters aren’t available in women’s sizes is a baffling mystery.

The Stranger Things Collector’s Edition Season 1 Blu-ray/DVD: This Stranger Things Blu-ray set is a Target exclusive that’s packaged in a very appropriate VHS-style box. It also includes a collectible poster.

Stranger Things Tabletop Games: Several Stranger Things tabletop games from Hasbro have been released as part of the collection. These games include Stranger Things Monopoly, Ouija, and the delightfully bizarre Eggo waffle card game.

Stranger Things Fashions: In addition to the aforementioned ugly sweater, Target’s lineup includes some fantastic everyday Stranger Things-themed apparel. Naturally, our favorite designs in this series are the ones that have an ’80s vibe.

The Barb Mug: Barb may be gone, but her radness lives on with a mug that looks like it was lifted from the restaurant in Saved by the Bell. At the time of writing, the mug wasn’t available to order online, but you may be able to find it in stores.

The rest of Target’s Stranger Things collection includes Funko Pop figures, patches, pins, hats, pint glasses, blankets and more. Continue on to the gallery below to take a look at the products, then head on over to Target to grab your favorites. The entire Stranger Things lineup is available here.