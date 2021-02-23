Taylor Kitsch To Star With Chris Pratt In The Terminal List

✖

21 Bridges and Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kitsch has joined the cast of Amazon's upcoming conspiracy thriller series The Terminal List. Kitsch joins Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt in the project which is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name and will see Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua direct the pilot as well as executive produce for MRC Television. Amazon acquired The Terminal List in a multiple-outlet bidding war in 2020 and gave The Terminal List a straight-to-series order last year. It’s reported that the series is being eyed as an ongoing series rather than a limited event.

In The Terminal List, Pratt plays James Reece, a Navy SEAL who returns home with conflicting memories of the event in which his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. When new information comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him endangering his life and the lives of those he loves. According to Deadline, Kitsch will play Ben Edwards, a former navy SEAL who now works for the CIA. The character is also the best friend of Pratt's Reece and uses his intelligence access to help Reece on his mission of vengeance.

Kitsch is perhaps best known for both 21 Bridges and the NBC sports drama Friday Night Lights. He also recently played cult leader David Koresh in the Paramount Network's limited series Waco.

The Terminal List will mark Pratt's first series regular television role since Parks and Recreation which he appeared on for seven seasons. Prior to that he also appeared in WB's Everwood, but in recent years his career has largely focused on films, such as Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy films and the Jurassic World franchise.

The Terminal List is set to be written by David DiGilio who previously created ABC's Traveler and has most recently worked as both a writer and executive producer for CBS All Access' Strange Angel. DiGilio will also executive produce The Terminal List. The drama will be produced by Amazon Studios along with MRC TV and Civic Center Media, the latter two of which were also behind HBO's Stephen King adaptation The Outsider. MRC currently produces Netflix's Ozark and has previously produced House of Cards. Carr serves as an executive producer along with Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Invisible Productions. Fuqua serves as an executive producer through Fuqua Films.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images