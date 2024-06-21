Taylor Wily, Hawaii Five-0 Actor and Former Sumo Wrestler, Dies at 56

The talented Taylor Wily has passed away.

By Timothy Adams

Hawaii Five-0, Magnum P.I., and former Sumo wrestler Taylor Wily has passed away at the age of 56. KITV 4 Island News in Hawaii confirmed the news of Wily's death on its news station. Friends, family, and former coworkers have taken to social media to pay their respects to Wily, including Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. executive producer Peter Lenkov, who wrote on Instagram, "I am devastated. Heartbroken. I'll post some detailed feeling in a few days. Just too hard right now." Along with Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., Taylor Wily's resume includes roles and appearances on the recent MacGyver reboot, North Shore, One West Waikiki, the original Magnum P.I., The Amazing Race, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

This is a developing story.....

Photo credit via Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

