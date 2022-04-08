TBS Cancels Premiere of Fan-Favorite Comedy Series Four Days Before Airing

Fans of one of TBS’ most recent comedy hits will apparently have to wait a little longer to see its return. On Thursday, TV Line confirmed that Season 2 of the network’s comedy series Chad has been pulled from its premiere, which was originally expected to be this coming Monday, April 11th. A new release date has not yet been specified, but it is expected to be sometime this summer. Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad serves as creator, executive producer, and star on the series, which sees her portray a 14-year-old teenage boy.

Chad follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian-American boy (Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity. The series also stars Jake Ryan as Peter, Saba Homayoon as Naz Amani, Paul Chahidi as Hamid Amani, Ella Mika as Niki Amani, Alexa Loo as Denise, Madeleine Arthur as Marjorie, Thomas Barbusca as Reid, Phillip Mullings Jr. as Ikrimah, and Jarrad Paul as Charles.

Chad has been in the works for over half a decade, with Pedrad and original co-writer Rob Rosell originally selling the series to Fox in 2016. In August of that year, Fox announced that they would not be moving forward with the series, which would be shopped to other networks. TBS then picked it up in May of 2019, premiering the first season in 2021, which initially debuted as the top-rated scripted cable program of the year with 1.9 million viewers total for the pilot episode.

“I thought it would be really cool to tell a coming-of-age story where the teenager at the center of it was played by an adult who’s in on the joke, and has some distance from that terrifying time,” Pedrad told Entertainment Weekly‘s The Awardist podcast last year. “You could maybe push the comedy a lot further… Funny moments get to be funnier and less sad because you’re not sitting there watching an Iranian child.”

