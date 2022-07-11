Chad will not be returning to our television screens anytime soon. On Monday, a report from Variety confirmed that Season 2 of the live-action comedy series will not be airing on TBS, and will reportedly be searching for "the right home" for the series. This news comes just hours before the Season 2 premiere was supposed to air on the night of Monday, July 11th. The series' return was already delayed once before, with the network delaying the season premiere its original April 11th debut. Chad follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian-American boy (Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad's friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother's new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity.

Chad also stars Jake Ryan as Peter, Saba Homayoon as Naz Amani, Paul Chahidi as Hamid Amani, Ella Mika as Niki Amani, Alexa Loo as Denise, Madeleine Arthur as Marjorie, Thomas Barbusca as Reid, Phillip Mullings Jr. as Ikrimah, and Jarrad Paul as Charles.

Chad has been in the works for over half a decade, with Pedrad and original co-writer Rob Rosell originally selling the series to Fox in 2016. In August of that year, Fox announced that they would not be moving forward with the series, which would be shopped to other networks. TBS then picked it up in May of 2019, premiering the first season in 2021, which initially debuted as the top-rated scripted cable program of the year with 1.9 million viewers total for the pilot episode.

"I thought it would be really cool to tell a coming-of-age story where the teenager at the center of it was played by an adult who's in on the joke, and has some distance from that terrifying time," Pedrad told Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast last year. "You could maybe push the comedy a lot further... Funny moments get to be funnier and less sad because you're not sitting there watching an Iranian child."

This news comes amid the ever-evolving list of changes among TBS' newly-minted parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, with new head David Zaslav aiming to cut $3 billion from the company's costs. That has included a lot of cuts for scripted programming at TBS and its sister network TNT, including the recent cancellation of the latter channel's Snowpiercer series.

