Ted Lasso Reveals Jolly Holiday Special Ahead of Season 3 Return

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and if there’s one television show that’s brought joy to the world this year, it’s Ted Lasso. The Apple TV+ series recently won multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudekis), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham), and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein). The show’s second season also featured a delightful Christmas episode titled, “Carol of the Bells.” Turns out, that’s not the only holiday-themed Ted Lasso content you can enjoy this winter. Apple TV+ just dropped a stop-motion short starring the show’s cast.

“Christmas came early. @TedLasso presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache,” @AppleTV tweeted. You can watch the fun new video in the tweet below:

During a recent interview on The Late Late Show With James Cordon, Waddingham revealed that the show’s third season will go into production soon.

“We start on Valentine’s Day, which is rather lovely. But I think because Jason is from SNL and Brendan [Hunt], who plays Coach Beard, is from Second City, which is in Chicago… and because Brett does stand-up, they write like the framework of the show, and then, the amount of times, and me with kind of like lots of emotional monologues, I will suddenly get completely different words just before the camera’s about to go on me… And at first, I was just like, you can’t do this to me, and Jason was just like, you’re absolutely fine. I think they like doing it because you get the immediate knee-jerk reaction to something, but my mid-40s brain can’t cope with it at all. I’m one stage away from having idiot boards because it’s hardcore! They’re just used to that SNL kind of world,” Waddingham shared.

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard and serves as an executive producer, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the show’s future plans.

“We’ve always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren’t prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show,” Hunt told ComicBook‘s Patrick Cavanaugh. “So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that’s where our head is at right now.”

