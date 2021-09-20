Emmys 2021: Ted Lasso Wins Outstanding Comedy Series

The 2021 Emmy Awards returned to familiar form on Sunday night with a live, in-person event broadcast around the globe from outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizing some of the best in television from the past year. Among those are some of the best among comedy series with Ted Lasso winning for Outstanding Comedy Series.



The Outstanding Comedy Series category was packed with steep competition, with a strong showing from streaming platforms. Nominated were Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Hacks (HBO Max), The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Black-ish (ABC), The Kominsky Method (Netflix), Pen15 (Hulu), Cobra Kai (Netflix), and Emily in Paris (Netflix).



Ted Lasso follows the titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, an American college football coach who has unexpectedly recruited to coach an English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having absolutely no experience with British soccer. The series is currently in its second season on Apple TV+ and series creator Brendan Hunt is hopeful for more.

“We’ve always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren’t prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show,” Hunt told ComicBook’s Patrick Cavanaugh earlier this month. “So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that’s where our head is at right now.”



The series was considered a favorite to in Outstanding Comedy Series by many. Sudeikis won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso earlier in the evening while Hannah Waddingham won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Comedy Series for his role as Roy Kent on the series.



Ted Lasso has previously swept up a nice set of awards for Apple TV+. Sudeikis won the Golden Globe for Best Actor Television Series Musical or Comedy while Waddingham and the show itself all won big at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Television Awards. Ted Lasso has also been recognized for some big creative awards, including directing (DGA), writing (WGA), and ensemble acting (SAG).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are you excited by Ted Lasso‘s big Emmy Awards wins this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!