‘Teen Wolf’: Derek Finally Returns To Beacon Hills

It may have taken a season or two, but Derek Hale couldn't stay away from Beacon Hills for long. Teen Wolf ended its six-year run tonight when its series finale aired, and the episode saw Derek return to his hometown after being on the run.

The finale began with a flash-forward as Scott and a werewolf named Alec run from hunters. The protagonist tells the newcomer a bit about his past, leaving fans to move back into the main story of Teen Wolf's sixth season.

The finale catches up with Scott and his comrades as they attempt to escape Monroe's recruits. The gang is struggling to find a way out, but Stiles comes in at the last possible moment with Derek in tow. With the older werewolf taking charge, Scott's pack is able to escape Monroe's hoard and give the boy a chance to reunite with Derek.

Looking a bit worse for wear, Scott asks Derek why he came back. The older man says he came after seeing the words 'Beacon Hills' written with blood in a Brazilian house, but it wasn't just the town Derek came to save.

"No," the alpha said. "I came back for you."

The confessions prompts Scott and Derek to have a hug that screams bromance, and the two continued on their mission to destroy the Anuk-Ite and Gerard in one fell swoop.

For fans, Derek's return was not an unexpected one, but it was nice to see him back in Beacon Hills. The character returned earlier in season six as he went to investigate hunters down in South America. After going on the run in season four, Derek's journey ultimately led him back to where his werewolf journey all started, and the circular story had fans feeling rather weepy.

