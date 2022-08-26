That '70s Show Finds New Streaming Home and It's Not Netflix

Netflix's upcoming series That '90s Show recently wrapped production and fans of That '70s Show are eager to see what Point Place, Wisconsin is like in the 1990s. However, if you've wanted to prep for the new show by rewatching That '70s Show, the episodes are currently only available to buy online. According to TV Line, that is finally about to change. However, That '70s Show won't be streaming on Netflix ahead of That '90s Show's release. Instead, the beloved sitcom is coming to Peacock in September.

That '70s Show ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, and most of the original cast will be returning for the new series. The reboot is set to star Callie Haverda as Donna and Eric's daughter, Leia, and see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman. The show will feature appearances by Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), and Tommy Chong (Leo). You can read a description for That '90s Show below:

"1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red." The show will also star Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki.

Kutcher recently spoke about why he and his real-life wife, Kunis, chose to return to play their roles.

"It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher shared. "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre." He added, "Mila and I were contemplating it ... We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun." Kutcher teased, "It's really funny. The new cast is phenomenal."

Stay tuned for more updates about Netflix's That '90s Show, which does not yet have a release date. That '70s Show is coming to Peacock on September 1st. Do you plan to rewatch all of That '70s Show before That '90s Show? Tell us in the comments!