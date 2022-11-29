That '90s Show Teaser Released by Netflix

Today Netflix confirmed that the highly anticipated That '70s Show follow-up series That '90s Show had secured a January release date, with the streamer also unveiling the first official teaser for the new series. Much like the original series, this first teaser showcases how the new show will embrace iconic elements of the decade in which it unfolds, with this first glimpse of the show delivering a grunge soundtrack and multiple characters sporting flannel, along with other iconic fashion from the era. You can check out the first teaser for That '90s Show below before the series premieres on January 19, 2023.

In the new series, "It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty [Debra Jo Rupp] and the stern glare of Red [Kurtwood Smith]."

With it being off the air for more than 15 years, the popularity of That '70s Show might have waned, but it was a massive success during its eight-season run and helped turn stars like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Topher Grace into household names. When news of a reboot emerged, fans understandably began to speculate about which original stars could appear in this sequel series, and while this teaser avoids showcasing those stars, we should expect some familiar faces to drop by the program.

While That '90s Show was originally planned as a limited series, producers on the show explain how any future seasons would all take place during the summer, allowing the main characters to reunite in the small Wisconsin town.

"They physically change, they emotionally change, their lives have changed, their goals have changed," Bonnie Turner recently shared with Variety. "It just was great story fodder."



Terry Turner added, "Setting it only during the summer gets the whole school and having-to-go-to-class thing out of the way, which we discovered on the original show, that wasn't where it was interesting. It was more interesting in the basement... also, people change where they go away. They come back nine months later and when they're teenagers, sometimes there's a radical change, sometimes not. But sometimes people have decided to go a completely different path."

That '90s Show premieres on January 19, 2023.

