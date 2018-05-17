‘The 100’ Season 5 Poster Released

There are no more heroes on The 100 this season, only survivors. At least that’s the new poster is teasing.

This week, The CW has released the official poster for The 100 Season 5, which is set to premiere in April. While the image teases joy in the form of a highly-awaited reunion, it also hints at a massive discord between friends and family.

You can check out the full poster below!

As you can see, the characters of The 100 have been split into two groups in this poster. One half of them are standing on the ground, while the other group mirrors them below the surface. Clarke leading the team on the surface isn’t much of a surprise, given the fact that she’s been the main focal point of the series from since it began. However, what may come as a shock is Octavia’s positioning at the head of the group underground. We knew she took control of the people living below the surface when Praimfaya arrived in the Season 4 finale, but it looks as though the years underground have changed her, potentially putting her at odds with Clarke, Bellamy, and the others.

Speaking of Bellamy, it looks as though he and the few characters that traveled to space have made it back down to the ground. Many have them have taken their place alongside Clarke in the fight for survival.

One of the biggest mysteries of Season 5 is still waiting to be solved, and the poster doesn’t offer very much insight. If you recall, after the time jump at the end of last season, a prison transport ship arrived on Earth, unleashing a group of unknown, but very dangerous strangers into the mix. It’s anybody’s guess as to where they came from, or what they’ll be after once the season begins.

Season 5 of The 100 begins at 9pm ET on April 24 on The CW.