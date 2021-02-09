The 4400 Reboot Picked Up By The CW

✖

The CW has picked up the reboot of The 4400 with a straight-to-series order. News of The CW's interest in revitalizing the sci-fi series, which aired first on USA Network, broke in 2018. Ariana Jackson is writing and executive producing the reboot with Anna Fricke and Laura Terry also executive producing. CBS Studios is producing. René Echevarria and Scott Peters created the original The 4400, starring Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie, Summer Glau, Jeffrey Combs, and Conchita Cambell, and which helped launch Mahershala Ali into stardom. It debuted on USA Network in 2004 and ran for 44 episodes across four seasons before concluding its run in 2007.

According to the synopsis for The 4400's reboot, the series is about "4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they’ve been returned with a few upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason."

When news of it first came to light, The CW had Taylor Elmore and Craig Sweeny attached to pen the pilot's script. Their names are nowhere in this pickup announcement.

The 4400 reboot is one of several announcements from The CW today. The network also ordered a pilot for a live-action PowerPuff Girls reboot, and a pilot for a new series based on the DC Comics series Naomi, being developed by Ava DuVernay. These orders follow early renewals for a dozen current The CW series, including Arrowverse favorites like The Flash, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, high-profile reboots Walker and Charmed, and The Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies.

