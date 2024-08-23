The Librarians Spinoff Picked Up by TNT After It Was Scrapped by The CW

The Librarians: The Next Chapter, a sequel to the long-running TNT series The Librarians, will now move to that network. TNT, one of a number of Warner Bros.-owned TV networks that has taken a beating in recent years, is apparently looking to rebuild by focusing on scripted programming — and what better way to start that, than to build on a franchise already familiar to longtime TNT viewers? The series, which was originally set to debut this October on CW, will instead relocate to TNT. No release date has been set yet.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is set to center “on a Librarian from the past who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.” The series was dropped from CW’s schedule last week.

“We are thrilled that the series’ original network TNT loves it as much as we do and saw great value bringing it to their audience,” said CW Network’s Brad Schwartz in a statement. “It’s a first for CW Studios, and we cannot wait for fans to experience this incredible next chapter.”

CW Studios helped finance the series, along with creator Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment.

“We’re back home!” Devlin posted of the news.

The Next Chapter serves as a spinoff to the TNT series, The Librarians, which debuted in 2014 and starred Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim, and John Larroquette, and Noah Wyle. That series was itself a spinoff of three, made-for-TV movies that aired on TNT starting in 2004 — Quest for the Spear, Return to King Solomon’s Mines, and Curse of the Judas Chalice.

Wyle and Kane are both working with Devlin on Leverage: Redemption, another sequel series, which the producer has set up at Prime Video. Devlin is also producing Almost Paradise on Freevee and The Ark on Syfy.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter stars Callum McGowan, Jessica Green, Olivia Morris, and Bluey Robinson. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer. Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment also executive produce, along with Wyle. Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.