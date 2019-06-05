The Art of Bravest Warriors: Go Behind The Scenes With Chris, Catbug, Impossibear, and More

Fans have fallen in love with the crew of Bravest Warriors, and now you can get an up-close and behind the scenes look at your favorite team in Dark Horse Comics‘ The Art of Bravest Warriors. The new book includes a host of character breakdowns, sketches, and scene breakdowns, giving fans a glimpse of the extensive process that goes into bringing Chris, Beth, Wallow, Danny, Catbug, Impossibear, and more to life, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the impressive 200 page hardcover right here!

“The Art of Bravest Warriors is a loyal companion to the show that fans will adore,” Editor Megan Walker told ComicBook.com. “The pages mirror the colorful nature and lively antics of the Warriors and offer an insight to the production of the show that’s never been seen before. Working on this book with the Bravest Warriors team was an absolute joy, learning about their process firsthand and seeing how the show came together was incredibly insightful, and this book reflects that completely!”

You can check out our exclusive preview in next slides, and you can find the official description for The Art of Bravest Warriors below.

“This exclusive collection of gorgeous art from the creative mind of Bravest Warriors creator Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), developers Breehn Burns (Dr. Tran, Invader ZIM), Will McRobb (The Adventures of Pete & Pete, The Ren & Stimpy Show), Chris Viscardi (The Adventures of Pete & Pete), and a host of talented artists, such as character designer Phil Rynda (Adventure Time, Gravity Falls) and background designer Steven Sugar (Steven Universe). The Art of Bravest Warriors includes storyboards and scripts from early stages of the show’s production as well as comics and fan art for the most impassioned fans of the series. Enjoy the most comprehensive collection of illustrations and dive into the development and production materials of the Bravest Warriors!”

You can buy The Art of Bravest Warriors on August 27th, and the book can be pre-ordered through your local comic shop for $39.99. Hit the next slide to get an early look at the gorgeous hardcover!

Chris Kirkman

Seahorse Dreams

Catbug

Everything Is Okay

Impossibear

Gas-Powered Stick!

Paralyzed Horse

Paralyzed Horse Sketches

Teacup Terriers

The Coldeez Armada

The Invisible Hideout

Special Effects Breakdown

Gnarly Effects